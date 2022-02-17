Amblebrook residents know in an emergency, second counts.
That’s why members of the Gettysburg 55 and over community off Shrivers Corner Road in Straban Township have banded together to create Neighborhood Emergency Aid Response (NEAR).
Amblebrook’s NEAR Committee members look to help each other in times of emergency to quicken aid response time to community residents.
The committee was formed through a group of community residents, mostly retired first responders and military personnel dedicated to serving their community in any way.
NEAR Co-chair Doug Ward is a retired major from the Maryland State Police and helped orchestrate the committee looking to serve their community.
“Most of my life has been about public safety,” he said.
Amblebrook has already seen five emergency calls since its development, and for residents of the 55 and older community, emergency situations are not “if” but “when.”
“We’re all in the same boat,” Ward said.
Following the emergency calls to their neighbors, residents banded together to offer food and support, but Ward and other residents knew there was more they could do.
Rapid aid before the arrival of first responders can increase the chances of survival.
Even under the best conditions, the Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (AREMS) location in Gettysburg is still about an eight-minute bolt to Amblebrook, according to Ward.
Additionally, the complex is still so new that global positioning satellites (GPS) often cannot pinpoint individual homes and streets within the development, which can result in delayed aid from first responders, he said.
Many Amblebrook house numbers are also not illuminated well at night, which can lead lifesaving assistance to squint as they roll by.
The residents of the community understand the likelihood and severity of a fall, or a medical emergency and the early response team aims to help when time is of the essence.
“We have a lot of people here who want to help, which is great,” Ward said.
Communication is a crucial aspect of NEAR and the committee is currently developing ideas on how to alert each other in case of an emergency within the development.
The Amblebrook community currently has 100 homes and is expecting another 100 to be built by year’s end, with a final development of 2,000 homes over the next 10 years, according to Ward.
NEAR consistently seeks fellow resident’s feedback and is already scheduling training classes for members.
NEAR members will be trained in emergency care including basic life support, CPR, first aid, and AED as well as best practices in order to mitigate harm in an array of public safety and aging-related incidents.
Having NEAR members provide “first help fast” fills in the crucial time gap from the onset of the incident to the arrival of first responders, Ward said.
Flashing lights or other attention grabbers in front of the home will then help alert emergency responders to the location, he said.
Resident Gregory Appel was excited for the opportunity to join his community and be a part of a potential lifesaving committee with active hands-on classes.
“A poster can only do so much, you need to practice,” he said.
The committee continues to establish relationships with surrounding first responding agencies including the Gettysburg Fire Department and local police.
NEAR has already made great progress since its recent inception and has received positive feedback from residents and first responders alike, Ward said.
The NEAR committee hosted “Coffee with Troopers” Wednesday to introduce residents to Pennsylvania State Police troopers from the Gettysburg barracks, located just down the road from the Amblebrook community.
As most people tend to only deal with police when something negative happens, casual meet-and-greets provide the opportunity for residents and troopers to get to know each other.
Proving that no man is an island, and no neighborhood is alone, Amblebrook residents plan to assist each other in emergencies, one resident at a time.
