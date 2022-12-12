Volunteers are being sought to serve on two boards in Cumberland Township.
Residents interested in being appointed to the township’s zoning hearing board (ZHB) or historic architectural review board (HARB) can find a citizen interest form at www.cumberlandtownship.com.
Completed forms should be sent to the Cumberland Township office, 1370 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The zoning board hears and decides appeals of rulings by the township zoning officer. It also rules on requests for special exceptions or variances. The former are required for some land uses in a some zoning districts. Variances are requested when applicants allege strict application of the zoning ordinance would inflict unnecessary hardship upon them through no fault of their own.
“Legal counsel is provided by the township at all zoning hearing board hearings,” according to Township Manager Ben Thomas.
The township HARB is an advisory body that recommends whether or not supervisors should grant a “certificate of appropriateness” required for projects in the township’s historic district.
The body reviews plans “that are subject to the HARB ordinance for compliance and sensitivity to the Township being host municipality to the Gettysburg National Military Park,” according to Thomas.
HARB is intended to “protect those portions of Cumberland Township critical to the scenic integrity and historic landscape quality of the Gettysburg National Military Park and Gettysburg Battlefield Historic District,” according to the ordinance.
