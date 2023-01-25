A mental health professional may soon be available to respond to calls alongside Gettysburg Borough Police officers.
During a workshop session Monday, borough council members asked staffers to prepare an agreement with York/Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (MH-IDD) for potential approval next month.
Gaining a co-responder “really helps us” and “is literally a no-cost issue for the borough,” Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
It would be “an incredibly good program” and would greatly assist in the mental health support that is always part of police work, he said.
Grant funding for the program is in place until the end of 2024 and data gathered as the project proceeds should help secure future funding, MH-IDD Community Liaison Bruce Bartz said.
A mental health professional would help “de-escalate” various situations and provide “much-needed outreach” to forestall issues, especially with people the officers encounter repeatedly, Glenny said.
The program would provide vital assistance in situations ranging from domestic disputes to overdoses to non-voluntary commitments for mental health treatment, said Bartz, who identified himself as a retired police officer.
A co-responder helps “decriminalize mental health,” connects people with needed resources, gives officers more options for dealing with situations such as homelessness, and “cuts down on arrests,” saving money in the long run, he said.
The goal is certainly not “to release the Charles Mansons from prison,” Bartz said.
Details of when a co-responder would be available remain to be worked out, but co-responders in York County typically work during hours of increased police activity, approximately from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and respond as they can to other calls, he said. They also often develop one-on-one relationships with people in order to provide help without any police involvement, Bartz said.
Bartz introduced McKenzie Johnson, who would be the co-responder locally. He said she is a mental health clinician with crisis training and an employee of WellSpan Health.
Efforts are also under way to extend the program to Cumberland Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg, Bartz said.
• The council asked staff members to develop tighter regulations regarding satellite dishes mounted on buildings in the historic district, with the goal of removing non-operative units that have accumulated.
• A review of crash statistics shows the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) would almost certainly not authorize a traffic signal at Stratton and Middle streets, Glenny said. Only 20 crashes involving injuries or sufficient vehicle damage to require towing have occurred there in the last five years, far below PennDOT’s standards, he said. Paying for a formal traffic study needed to apply for signal authorization would “throw good money away,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.