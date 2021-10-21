Adams County government’s disagreement with Hockley and O’Donnell Financial Services is over.
The commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to executive a settlement with Nathan Hockley, Hockley and O’Donnell, Phoenix Administrators and Utica National Insurance Group/Republic Franklin Insurance Company. The settlement states the parties will pay the county a total of $265,000 and the county will pay Hockley and O’Donnell $116,000 in broker fees it held in escrow during the dispute.
