Commissioners
From left, Adams County Commissioners Jim Martin, Randy Phiel, and Marty Qually stand outside the county’s 911 dispatch facility, which is to receive a $447,000 software upgrade.(Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times File Photo)

Adams County officials plan to replace computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software for 911 telecommunicators.

The Adams County Department of Emergency Services is switching out its current software of Intellitech with Tyler Technologies, Inc., of Yarmouth, Maine, after it no longer met the department’s needs, said Warren Bladen, department director.

