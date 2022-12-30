Adams County officials plan to replace computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software for 911 telecommunicators.
The Adams County Department of Emergency Services is switching out its current software of Intellitech with Tyler Technologies, Inc., of Yarmouth, Maine, after it no longer met the department’s needs, said Warren Bladen, department director.
Adams County commissioners recently approved a license and service agreement with Tyler Technologies to use the company’s CAD enterprise software for $447,000.
The total cost includes the software, services, third-party products, and travel, in addition to $48,900 annually for other fees for maintenance and support.
The cost covers ten of the telecommunicator consoles and mobile CAD for law enforcement, according to Bladen.
Tyler Technologies’ CAD software includes dispatch solutions, records managements, analytics, and mobile software licenses for first responders, according to the Dec. 14 meeting agenda. With analytics, “the software can generate reports regarding call volumes, agency responses, and call types,” added Bladen.
Bladen said Tyler Technologies’ software is used in approximately two-thirds of 911 centers in Pennsylvania.
The CAD software “is utilized by telecommunicators to process 911 calls and dispatch the appropriate agencies,” Bladen said.
Bladen said they selected Tyler Technologies based on feedback from staff who had the chance to use a demo product and recommendations from other 911 centers around the state who use it.
The goal is to provide telecommunicators “with the tools necessary to process a call effectively and efficiently for service,” according to Bladen, who noted the software gives dispatchers all the data needed at their fingertips.
“One great feature of the new software is the ability to do a CAD-to-CAD call transfer with York County,” Bladen said. This eliminates having to transfer the information by phone or radio, said Bladen.
In November, commissioners accepted a $46,000 quote from Priority Dispatch Corp. to provide professional audits for one year of telecommunicators using the Priority Dispatch protocol.
Since 2017, emergency 911 calls have been reviewed using the Priority Dispatch protocol, but it has been done in-house, Bladen said.
The audit will see if telecommunicators are asking appropriate questions, making sure they are not skipping questions or jumping ahead, and review the overall handling of the calls. The audit is also an opportunity to make sure the county’s software is working properly since it feeds telecommunicators the questions to ask, officials said.
Bladen said the questions for telecommunicators come from another software package.
“That software package works in conjunction with the CAD software,” Bladen said.
About five years ago, the Adams County Department of Emergency Services worked with the county’s information technology department to build a new CAD network, Bladen said, adding that Appalachia Technologies was brought in to assist with the project.
The three-phased project started with designing a system that would meet the county’s needs; Appalachia Technologies oversaw that process, Bladen said.
The network, now entirely computer-based, replaced an aging system that was over seven years old, according to Bladen.
