Fairfield Borough Council discussed parks and recreation projects and offered recommendations Tuesday.
Fairfield and Hamiltonban Township, which have a joint Parks and Recreation Commission, and preparing to partner again, this time to split costs for road line painting in the two municipalities.
The bid documents include the needs of both municipalities. The bid requests are anticipated to be advertised April 7 and 19 with the advertising cost split evenly between the two panels.
The borough has five crosswalks on Main Street and a few side-street stop bars in need of repainting.
This will be the first time in memory the borough is sharing the costs of line painting, as in years past the paint work was done by volunteers, according to Borough Secretary Susan Wagle. Now Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) requirements have changed, she said.
The work is ideally expected to be completed by the middle of August to provide a fresh coat of paint in time for the new school year and Pippinfest.
In other business, seeing the success of York Springs Borough’s recently implemented speed enforcement equipment, Mayor Robert Stanley recommended pursuing speed cameras to quell speeders. The cameras are estimated to be $2,500 each and would ideally be placed as drivers enter the borough, he said.
Councilors also talked about replacing the speed limit sign on the east side of the Fairfield.
The current sign now “lacks reflectivity” due to age, Wagle said.
Since that sign is one of the first ones drivers see when entering the borough, the council suggested the replacement be larger, if possible.
Borough street signs are purchased from U.S Municipal Supply and the maintenance department will provide a list of any other signs in need of replacement, Wagle said.
In other business, it was noted:
• The new light fixture to help brighten the borough community mailbox has been installed and illuminates to satisfaction. “It’s not overpowering,“ Council Member Dean Thomas said.
• Kite Day will be held at the Hamiltonban Community Park April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to grab a kite and let it soar. Refreshments will be available.
• Saturday, April 23, will also be Hamiltonban’s 17th annual Highway Cleanup. The cleanup is part of the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful organization and its Great America Cleanup program. All necessary materials will be provided to ensure a sparkling clean neighborhood, including gloves, reflective vests, and trash bags. Registration is open until the day of the event to help clean any section of the town. More information and registration can be found by contacting the Hamiltonban Township office at 717-642-8509.
