Bermudian Springs High School’s music director for “Mamma Mia: is confident that after two years in a performance desert, audiences thirsty for a great production will fill the school’s 600-seat auditorium this weekend.
The musical romantic comedy was chosen to give live audiences a “big production that brings joy, life, and happiness to a community that needs it,” said Matthew Carlson.
Carlson encouraged advance purchase of tickets on the district website, www.bermudian.org, but said it is likely some will remain available at the door for performances on Friday and Saturday 7 p.m., and Sunday 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Mask-wearing is left to attendees’ discretion, in accord with school district policy.
Carlson praised the 50-student cast and crew for their hard work since rehearsals began in mid-December.
“They sound great,” Carlson said of the singers’ rendition of songs made famous by the Swedish pop group ABBA.
“They’re going in depth on the characters,” he said of the actors embracing their roles.
Joining Carlson in leading the young singers and actors is drama director, Paige Hoke of the York Country Day School, and Carlson’s predecessor at Bermudian, Jane Johnston, accompanist for some of the songs.
Bermudian senior Abbi Robinson stars in a lead role as Sophie, the bride-to-be in search of a father.
“She’s bubbly, funny, yet relaxed,” Robinson said of her character, and the young actress is a good fit for the role.
While her character is in search of her true self, Robinson is clear about her pathway post-high school, and will enter Messiah University in the fall to prepare for a career as a registered nurse.
Senior Mahrlee Querry plays Sophie’s mother Donna in the musical.
Querry said the fact that she and Robinson “had a good bond and were already friends” before rehearsals began made for a ready “stage chemistry” between them.
Also clear about her vocational calling, Querry said she will attend West Virginia University in the fall to prepare for a career as a school music educator and choir teacher.
Two of the characters who could be Sophie’s biological father are portrayed by senior Lucas Snyder and junior Ryan Durbin.
Each said he resonates with some dimensions of his character’s personality.
Both young men also aspire to lives serving others, hoping for appointments to one of the nation’s military academies.
Snyder paid tribute to all his peers involved with the show, including designers who created “a beautiful set” on the auditorium’s stage.
Durbin spoke of the resilience shown by the cast and crew, especially when one member tested positive for COVID.
Fellow cast members wore masks to protect each other and were tested frequently to ensure safe rehearsal conditions, , Durbin said.
“We’re making a lot of memories,” he said, pointing to what is likely to be a memorable experience for all who attend one of the upcoming weekend’s performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.