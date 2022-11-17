A teen missing from Hoffman Homes for Youth near Littlestown had not been located as of Thursday afternoon, according to a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A Hoffman Homes staff member last saw Jasmine Vought, 16, about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.
She “was supposed to be meeting with a boy she met online” and was “wearing a black coat” and “carrying a black backpack,” police said.
“A light orange colored station wagon, possibly a Volkswagen, was seen in the area at the time Vought was last seen. The vehicle was driven by a ‘younger’ male with black hair and a straight cut hairstyle,” according to PSP.
Vought is white, stands about 5-feet 3-inches tall, and weighs about 185 pounds, said police.
She had "brown hair with red highlights and brown eyes. Vought commonly wears hoop earrings and a necklace that contains a red ruby in the center,” according to police.
Anyone with information may contact PSP at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111 or Adams County Crimestoppers at 717-334-8057 or accrimestoppers.com. Vought’s photograph was posted on the latter’s Facebook page.
Hoffman Homes is at 815 Orphanage Road west of Littlestown.
