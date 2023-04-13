There is no “grace period” in enforcement of parking meter time limits in Gettysburg, borough Parking Manager Becka Fissel.
During Monday’s council meeting, member Chad-Alan Carr said he spoke with people who were ticketed despite returning to their vehicle only two minutes after expiration of the meter.
The people were carrying “shopping bags galore,” Carr said.
The borough should not needlessly anger visitors who support local businesses, said Carr, who called for potential restoration of a grace period to be discussed at a future council meeting.
Grace periods disappeared about three years ago when two-hour meters were upgraded to three hours to facilitate shopping and dining, Fissel said.
Grace periods were built into mechanical meters long since replaced by electronic units, council member John Lawver said.
Council member Patti Lawson said she herself recently received a parking ticket, which cost her $25. The fine for a borough parking ticket rises to $40 if it is not paid within seven days.
• Collection of brush from along alleys and streets is planned May 22-24, Public Works Director Robert Harbaugh said.
• An approximately 140-year-old sycamore tree will be taken down at 445 Baltimore St., according to an agreement approved by the council. An arborist declared the diseased tree a danger to public safety, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said. The tree is on the property of O’Shea Rentals Unlimited, but the borough will bear the expense in exchange for space needed for stream bed remediation and bridge maintenance, he said.
• Gettysburg’s share of the countywide tax on overnight lodging, or “pillow tax,” set a record for the second month in a row, said Charles Gable, borough manager. Income was $8,968.16 in February, up from $7,865.74 in January, he said.
• Donations to increase foot, bicycle, and horse patrols are welcome, Police Chief Robert Glenny said. Checks can be made out to the borough with “Community oriented policing” on the memo line, he said.
• The council issued a “certificate of appropriateness” to Anita Kramer for improvements to the façade of the Lincoln Building at 40-42 Baltimore St. Such certificates are required for projects in the historic district. The council acted on the recommendation of the borough Historic Architectural Review Board.
• Staff members received the council’s approval to apply for a $424,994 state grant to repair retaining walls along Stevens Run, also known as the Tiber. One critical area is along Bream Alley between Springs Avenue and West High Street, Clabaugh said. Plans call for the borough to pay two thirds of repair costs there while Gettysburg Municipal Authority is to pay one third because it will be running a new sewer main along the alley, he said.
• The council reappointed Janelle Wertzberger to the borough Human Relations Commission for a five-year term.
