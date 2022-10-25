Residents, elected officials, local school representatives, and internet providers queued up for two meetings last week seeking public input on broadband in Adams County.
Each meeting drew a crowd of about 30 people to learn more about the broadband feasibility study by Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc., which was selected in July by Adams County commissioners. The study’s cost, not to exceed $100,995, will be divided equally with Franklin County, a partner on the study.
Jack Maytum, senior broadband analyst at Design Nine, led the meetings, one held Thursday afternoon at the Adams Economic Alliance, 1300 Proline Place, Gettysburg, and the other in the evening at Biglerville High School, 161 N. Main St., Biglerville.
The goal of the meetings was to gather input from the local community to gauge how internet service is utilized, and where service is lacking, according to a county release.
One of the focuses of the meeting centered on a public survey that will soon be sent to residents.
For those who participate in the survey, an address must be included for mapping purposes but residents’ names will not be asked, Maytum said.
A draft of the survey was distributed at the meetings. The questions seek information on current service providers and data consumption.
The survey includes questions on how much residents pay for internet access per month, the type of internet access they have, the download and upload speeds of their internet connection, and the reliability of the current service.
It also asks residents to check off their uses of the internet, including as a communication tool through an internet phone service or for videoconferencing, if a business offers free Wi-Fi capability to customers, online backup, processing credit card and debit card transactions, ordering and managing inventory, and social media.
The draft of the survey includes an option to provide other comments to the county regarding broadband that may not be covered in the questions.
“The survey is the most important part of this process,” said Harlan Lawson, economic development specialist in the Adams County Office of Planning & Development. “It is the initial input carried out with the rest of the study.”
The planning office hopes to get the survey approved in a few weeks before sending it out to residents, Lawson said. The survey will also be available on the county website, according to Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually.
“Without public comment on this survey, we will not be successful,” Qually said.
The broadband feasibility study will take another two to three months to complete, Maytum said.
The broadband feasibility study “will help pinpoint areas in the county where broadband service is either unavailable or where upload and/or download speeds are too slow or unreliable to support virtual businesses, virtual education, telehealth services and other internet users,” according to the release.
Additionally, the study will provide an analysis on the types of technology that could be needed to offer “acceptable levels of service in unserved and underserved areas of the county,” the release reads.
Maytum mentioned they plan to do some fiber pilot projects, where they identify areas of the county, do a study, and analyze how much it would be to use fiber in those areas before showing communication providers the cost.
“I think that approach is going to be positive,” Maytum said. “The point is to get fiber everywhere.”
Kristopher Klein, chief executive officer and founder of Revolt, spoke during the meeting on how his Gettysburg-based company serves as a fixed wireless internet provider.
Fixed wireless broadband utilizes “point-to-point connectivity which beams high-speed, low-latency internet from our towers to homes and businesses alike,” according to the business’s website.
“We want to keep our prices very fair,” said Klein, who grew up in the area and owns an information technology company.
Launched in 2020, Revolt’s mission is “to provide reliable connectivity to our community, including the surrounding rural areas that are often overlooked” with the goal to see Adams and Franklin counties connected, the website reads.
In September, commissioners established a broadband community advisory task force that will work with Design Nine to complete a countywide assessment.
Design Nine, which has more than 25 years of experience in the broadband field and recently worked with 14 Pennsylvania counties on similar initiatives, “submitted the lowest qualified bid of three total proposals,” according to county officials.
“This is the first of many meetings,” Maytum said. “This is just the beginning of the process.”
