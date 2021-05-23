During the Carroll Valley Borough Council meeting on May 11, the annual borough July 4 celebration, including a day of family activities, patriotic music and fireworks, was discussed. The council agreed to move forward on planning for the event. Guests will need to comply with CDC guidelines.
Residents wishing to dispose unneeded over-the-counter medications can drop them into a box being kept within the entrance of the Carroll Valley Borough office building during business hours.
