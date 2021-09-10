A floral spray made by Tiara McCowen of Fiddlestix Floral graces the memorial honoring Flight 93 victim Richard Guadnago. McCowen created four wreaths that adorn other parts of the site on this 20th anniversary weekend.
Tiara McCowen, founder of Fiddlestix Floral, works on creating arrangements at her shop near Gettysburg. For the 20th anniversary events, McCowen was asked to fashion special wreaths honoring victims of Flight 93 and groups engaged in responding in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Submitted Photo
