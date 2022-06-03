Gov. Tom Wolf shared stories from Pennsylvania’s rich history with nearly 100 people at the Gettysburg National Military Park America250PA’s special event Thursday.
America250PA, the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial, recently relaunched efforts to commemorate the milestone anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.
Established by the legislature and the governor in 2018, America250PA was created to plan, encourage, develop, and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. and the state’s integral role, officials said.
“Today was a relaunch,” said Cassandra Coleman, executive director of America250PA, noting the initial efforts were begun in 2019 before the pandemic.
Now, 2026 is just four years away, according to Coleman, who said the commission hopes to reach every Pennsylvanian and bring them together.
During Thursday’s event, Wolf spoke about the ratification of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
“Since that day in 1776, the story of our nation has been one of learning how to live up to the promise of that declaration,” Wolf said. “We haven’t always succeeded. Our nation was built on the promise of freedom and equality and yet, we allowed the evil of slavery to thrive.”
Some have failed to learn the stories of civilians who lived in Gettysburg before and after the famous battle, particularly about the people of color, Wolf charged.
Basil Biggs, from Maryland, moved to Gettysburg “so his children could live on free soil,” according to Wolf.
Biggs worked as a veterinarian and was active in the local Underground Railroad, Wolf said, noting he also played an important role in the creation of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery and helped oversee the disinterment and reburial of thousands of Union soldiers.
Wolf and state Rep. Dan Moul, R-91, drew parallels to President Abraham Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address” in their remarks.
“In his ‘Gettysburg Address,’ Lincoln spoke about responsibilities each one of us bear to protect our democracy and to ensure that sacrifices made on these battlefields would not be in vain,” Moul said. “I am proud of Gettysburg’s place in our nation’s history and to be here on this sacred ground as we prepare for the America250PA celebration.”
Wayne Motts, Gettysburg Foundation president and chief executive officer, said there is no place like Gettysburg.
“As we move forward to celebrate 250 years of our nation’s history, I think we can say our union endured because of this place, was preserved because of this place, grew because of this place, and is stronger because of this place,” Motts said.
America250PA has grown thanks to organic support, and relies on collaborating with local officials who know their communities best, said Coleman. Official municipal partners in American250PA from Adams County include Gettysburg Borough, and Hamilton, Menallen, Mount Pleasant, Mount Joy, Oxford, Reading, Straban, and Tyrone townships.
County Manager Steve Nevada serves as a county advisory committee member. In Adams County, five committees have been created focusing on events, fundraising, marketing, civic engagement, and county heritage efforts.
“At the local level, we are planning what we are going to do in Adams County to commemorate the anniversary,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
It will be an inclusive event for all areas of the county to be invited to engage, Phiel said.
