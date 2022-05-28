After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Adams County Office for Aging (ACOFA) is excited to bring back its annual Spring Fling event at Gettysburg College on June 1, according to Linda Thompson, the community services director
ACOFA, a private, nonprofit dedicated to assisting and advocating for county residents 60 years old and above, is holding Spring Fling in partnership with the PA LINK to Aging & Disability Resources in Hauser Field House, located at the west end of Lincoln Avenue on the Gettysburg College campus, Thompson said.
From 9 a.m. to noon on June 1, participants will be able to meet and talk with representatives from 55 businesses and nonprofit organizations to learn more information about services and volunteer opportunities, Thompson said. Entertainment, provided by award-winning songwriter Ray Owen, sponsored by UPMC Health Plan, will play 10 to 11 a.m., said Thompson.
“It has always been a really fun day. It is a good event because we want everyone planning for aging years before they are in crisis mode,” Thompson said. “This gives information in advance to plan.”
Spring Fling has been in place for close to 40 years, and the last event was held in 2019, with a break since then due to the pandemic, said Thompson.
“I feel like it is hopeful and helpful for everybody. We are happy the college was ready to welcome us back,” Thompson said, noting exhibitors are taking precautions for the event.
Thompson said they are expecting around 200 people, which is a bit smaller scale than in the past when the event saw 350 to 400 people checking out its offerings.
“That is fine for the first year back. It gives people the chance to enjoy it again,” Thompson said. “I want it to be safe for everyone. The Hauser Field House is a nice big and open space.”
Lunch will be served at noon in the college’s dining center, but Thompson said tickets had to be purchased in advance and the deadline has passed. Lunch ticket prices were reduced thanks to sponsorships from WellSpan Health and Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, Thompson said.
After lunch, participants are invited to return to Hauser Field House to play bingo from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Thompson said. Transportation can be arranged through the senior centers or by calling rabbittransit at 1-800-632-9063. Shuttle service, also provided by rabbittransit, will be available from the parking lot next to Musselman Stadium to the exhibit hall. Street parking is very limited so using the lot and shuttle service is strongly encouraged, Thompson said.
