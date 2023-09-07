The youth cast production of The SpongeBob Musical youth edition opens Saturday on Gettysburg Community Theatre’s stage, 49 York St., at 2 p.m.
The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world, says Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.
“The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley,” according to Carr.
Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.
Under the direction of Carr and Carrie Conklin, The SpongeBob Musical is suited best for ages 4-plus and features a cast of local actors including: Olivia Pellegrino from Aspers; Thea Mathers from Littlestown; Caroline Edwards from Newville; Reese Shamer from Spring Grove; Lillie Myers from Fairfield; and Nikki Berkey, Chloe Sainer, Rowan Sainer, Hadley Petruzzelli, Greta Hartley, Liesel Suerdieck, Cooper Grimmer, Greyson Grimmer, Dovi Erwin, Nattie Adams, Avery Walker, Dexter Walker, Caden Miller, Audrey Trax, Tessa Trax, Aurelia Dittrich, Kai Dittrich, Rebecca Williams, Helena Rose Patrono, Emma Luque Valmisa, and Grayson Wallace from Gettysburg.
The show stages Saturday, Sept. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays, Sept. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m.
“GCT only seats 80 per performance, so ordering tickets in advance is highly encouraged,” said Carr.
GCT also has upcoming youth productions of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer the musical Dec. 1-10, as well as adult productions of Jekyll And Hyde the musical in October, and Senior Moments, a comedy with senior-age actors, in November.
“GCT hopes to see you at the theater this year,” said Carr.
The public can subscribe free to the theater’s email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, audition, and performance opportunities.
Additionally on its website folks can order tickets, register for classes, and make donations any time of the year.
“GCT is currently looking for new volunteers for costumes, props, scenic painting, and ushers,” Carr said.
GCT is a nonprofit 501c3 organization currently in its 15th year at 49 York St., within the first block of Lincoln Square in Gettysburg.
