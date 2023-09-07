The youth cast production of The SpongeBob Musical youth edition opens Saturday on Gettysburg Community Theatre’s stage, 49 York St., at 2 p.m.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world, says Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.

