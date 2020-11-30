Garden Club

Linda Golembieski, Gettysburg Garden Club member, places greens in a planter on Lincoln Square, Gettysburg.

 Submitted Photo

 The Gettysburg Garden Club recently installed winter greens displays in the planters on Lincoln Square, Gettysburg.

Gettysburg Garden Club Civic Development chairperson, Linda Golembieski, and her team of Cornelia Saltzman, Heather Dertzbaugh and Karen Szoke placed curly willow, magnolia and spruce greens in the planters.

