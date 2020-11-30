The Gettysburg Garden Club recently installed winter greens displays in the planters on Lincoln Square, Gettysburg.
Gettysburg Garden Club Civic Development chairperson, Linda Golembieski, and her team of Cornelia Saltzman, Heather Dertzbaugh and Karen Szoke placed curly willow, magnolia and spruce greens in the planters.
