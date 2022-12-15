Active volunteers of the Gettysburg Fire Department will no longer have to pay borough property or earned income taxes.
Council members approved the tax breaks Monday during their regular meeting.
Gettysburg is the first municipality in Adams County to take such action, council President Wesley Heyser said.
“My hope is that we can stave off the end of the volunteer fire service” as long as possible, as departments across Pennsylvania face a recruitment crisis, Heyser said.
A paid department will prove necessary at some point, and will be “incredibly” costly, he said.
Funding a paid department would be “akin to duplicating” the police department that is staffed 24 hours a day, but with far more expensive equipment, Heyser said.
Some volunteer firefighters have already moved out of the borough because of its taxes, he said.
The tax breaks are “an effort to try to keep people and to convince some of the people that are renting now in the borough to then buy in the borough,” he said.
“We need to have them living here in the borough,” council member Chad-Alan Carr said.
“This is the least that we can do” to thank volunteers for their life-saving dedication, he said.
The council also adopted a resolution setting criteria volunteers must meet to be considered “active” and therefore eligible for the tax relief.
Heyser and council member John Lawver abstained from voting due to their involvement with the fire department. All of the other members voted in favor of the measures.
Also Monday, council members were unanimous in reappointing members of two boards.
Sarah Kipp is to continue as a member of the borough planning commission for four more years.
Council member Chris Berger is to keep serving as a Gettysburg Municipal Authority Board member for five more years, until January 2028.
It is “always critical to find responsible people for these roles,” Heyser said.
“Our government depends on people who are willing to serve in this capacity,” council Vice President Matt Moon said.
