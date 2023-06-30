golf
Buy Now

Owner Seth Mallory drives a ball on the golf simulator at Bogey Boys. (E.E. Larsh/Gettysburg Times)

Golf can be tense when the ball flies from the tee into the woods.

A less stressful experience is Bogey Boys, a recently-opened indoor golf simulator located at 1685 Fairfield Road, Suite B, Gettysburg. It’s a relaxed atmosphere, owners Seth Mallory and Keith Balderson said.

Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.