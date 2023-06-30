Golf can be tense when the ball flies from the tee into the woods.
A less stressful experience is Bogey Boys, a recently-opened indoor golf simulator located at 1685 Fairfield Road, Suite B, Gettysburg. It’s a relaxed atmosphere, owners Seth Mallory and Keith Balderson said.
“It’s a golf simulator and lounge where people of all different golf levels can come play,” Mallory said. “It’s a good place to come hang out and have a good time. We have pool and darts too.”
The simulators work using a “true track” system, Mallory said.
“There’s a light that reads your ball. As you swing it tracks your distance and how it carries in the air,” Malloy said. “You swing like a normal golf club like you were on the course. You can play nine or 18 holes. When you get closer you can auto-putt, you can adjust it as far as how close you want to get, up to 20 feet or down to 2 feet.”
Golf became a hobby for Mallory as a way to socialize with his friends while he was in college.
The idea for the creation of Bogey Boys was instigated when Mallory and Balderson tried to play golf on their days off, only to be stopped by the rain.
“We pour concrete,” Mallory said. “We work construction, so we’re slow in the wintertime and are off on rainy days. Those were the free times we had to go golfing, but we weren’t able to. We came up with Bogey Boys as a way to golf year round.”
Alcohol and food are allowed in Bogey Boys, including offerings from Clementina’s Pizza and Ristorante, located in the same shopping center.
Mallory’s wife, who supports the business, tried the simulator as her first golfing experience, and now she feels ready to move on from golfing virtually to golfing in reality.
“She tried the golf simulator, and now she’s had the courage to go out to a golf outing at her work,” Mallory said.
While real golf can take up to five hours depending how big the group is, 18 holes at Bogey Boys takes about an hour.
Ryan Kuhn, 27, of Chambersburg, Pa., said he has golfed at every course in the area, but finds Bogey Boys both appealing and addictive.
“I’ve been golfing for about 10 years,” Kuhn said. “There isn’t many places like this in the area, that’s what drew me to do it.”
The simulators at Bogey Boys have a realism that at times is surprising, Kuhn said.
“As far as hitting it off of grass or turf, the set-up they have is similar if not that same,” Kuhn said. “The turf that they have is very similar to what you hit if you were actually out there golfing. It tells you how far you’re hitting your ball. Sometimes on the course you have to guess. As far as comparing it’s very similar.”
There are courses that are on the simulators that every-day golfers would never get a chance to play.
“It gives you the opportunity to play some of the golf courses that some people will never get to, such as Pebble Beach and Augusta,” Kuhn said. “That’s something you get to experience when you go in there.”
The weekend rate for a group of one to four people is $45 an hour. Renting the clubs is an additional $5 an hour, and to use the billiards and darts is $12 an hour. Larger groups are $110 an hour, with access to the simulators, billiards and darts.
The Bogey Boy Sr. package includes 15 hours of a simulator bay rental and three additional friends for $450; the Bogey Boy Jr. package includes 10 hours of a bay rental and three additional friends for $350; and the Bogey Boy III includes five hours of a bay rental and two additional friends for $175.
For more information, visit www.bogey-boys.com.
