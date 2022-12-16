Adams County’s new website is set to launch Monday.
Adams County’s current website will transition on Monday from adamscounty.us to adamscountypa.gov, according to Phil Walter, chief information officer of the Information Technology (IT) Department.
Beginning Sunday, county employees’ emails will change to @adamscountypa.gov, Walter said.
“Emails sent to @adamscounty.us will continue to be delivered for an undetermined period of time,” Walter said.
Along with the URL move, Walter said the website will include the new platform change from SharePoint to Kentico.
“The platform will provide a fresh modernized look that is further mobile compatible than the current SharePoint 2013 platform,” Walter said. “The primary goal of the new website was to keep the navigational and layout similar to the current platform, but with an up-to-date visual experience.”
Walter pointed out that one of the new tools on the website includes embedded web forms “that are directly available on the website for departments to use.”
“The web forms make it easy for the public to fill out the digital forms and submit without ever having to leave the website,” Walter said. “It continues the county’s goal of utilizing digital means of communication.”
While the county plans to have an automatic redirect from adamscounty.us to its new site, Walter said everyone is encouraged to add adamscountypa.gov as a browser favorite and shortcut.
The completion was initially expected in September, but the “data migration of municipal sites” took longer than expected, Walter previously said.
Adams County also houses websites of municipalities that opted into the service.
All participating municipalities “will be migrated to the new platform,” according to Walter.
The migration of all county and municipal sites is being done in-house by the county website administrator, Walter said.
The new website domain has a one-time set-up cost of $9,000, with an annual fee of $8,900 to host the site and ongoing County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) web administration services, according to Walter.
CCAP will remain the “primary hosting platform for the county website,” he said.
“The Kentico software will be loaded onto the CCAP managed server environment. As part of our agreement with CCAP, they will also provide higher tier support on the system and software updates,” Walter said.
The county website administrator will handle the “ongoing daily management of page creation, navigation standards, enhanced tools, and content updates,” said Walter.
The new website platform was selected through a Request For Proposals’ (RFP) review process through CCAP, he said.
“Adams County actively participated in the selection process” in addition to other Pennsylvania counties, Walter said.
“The Kentico platform was chosen from those that submitted responses,” said Walter.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
