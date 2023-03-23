In light of his lengthy dedication to increasing tourism in Adams County, Randy Phiel was presented Destination Gettysburg’s annual Jim Getty “Spirit of Gettysburg” Award.
The presentation took place at Destination Gettysburg’s (DG) annual meeting. DG promotes tourism in Adams County and is funded primarily by the countywide “pillow tax” on overnight lodging.
Since 1995, local native Phiel has been instrumental in organizing and managing Battle of Gettysburg re-enactments. The events brought an estimated 500,000 visitors and 100,000 re-enactors to Adams County along with millions of tourist dollars, Phiel estimated.
He spoke after the showing of a video in which he and others involved in local tourism were interviewed.
He recalled highlights including a trip to South Korea in 2009 to explain how re-enactments work and promote Adams tourism to the Asian market. A South Korean delegation visited Adams a year later, he said.
Phiel, as longtime chair of the Adams County Board of Commissioners, expressed pride in helping raise the pillow tax from 3 to 5 percent of the price of a room in 2012, adding a commissioner as a non-voting member to DG’s board, and authorizing $1 million in county funds to kick-start fundraising for the Adams County Historical Society’s (ACHS) new Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum.
Phiel served for nearly 30 years as a National Park Service law enforcement ranger, he said. He also advises the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association about living history events at the historic Daniel Lady Farm near Gettysburg, he said.
Tourism and agriculture are Adams County’s “two primary economic engines,” and “we need both those industries to be robust,” Phiel said.
“We are charged with maintaining and preserving and making sure those elements are here for ourselves and our children and their children and visitors from around the world,” he said in the video.
“I guess my first connection with visitors in Adams County began with my childhood,” when he sold fruit at his grandmother’s farm near Cashtown, Phiel said.
His son and business partner, Shaun Phiel, said in the video that his father has “always had Adams County in the back of his mind, he was born and raised here, and how to get visitors here, which benefits all of Adams County.”
“This is a man who absolutely loves Adams County and he absolutely had a drive to make life and things better for the people in this county,” Brad Hoch, friend and former campaign manager, said in the video.
Also commenting in the video was friend and former Franklin County Commissioner Warren Eilliott, who praised Phiel’s determination to “keep moving forward,” and friend and re-enactment partner Tony Strickland.
“We really appreciate all of your support of tourism in Adams County,” DG President and Chief Executive Officer Karl Pietrzak said as he congratulated Phiel in the video.
Phiel thanked his family for being “really supportive” through many years of time-consuming commitments.
“I’m not your average nine to five guy,” he said.
The video can be viewed by clicking the Jim Getty Award link at www.gettysburgtourismworks.com.
In opening remarks, ACHS Executive Director Andrew Dalton thanked Phiel for the county’s support of the museum.
Nate Mares, who chairs DG’s board, presented the award to Phiel.
The award was established in 2016 in recognition of Jim Getty, a local Abraham Lincoln presenter who died in 2015.
The evening also included remarks by Stacy Taniguchi, a retired Brigham Young University business professor and owner of Kahiltna Visions, a wilderness guiding and outdoor adventure consulting company.
Taniguchi said he has led expeditions including ascending Mount Everest, and that he hoped to share insights about designing experiences for visitors.
The event’s audience filled the upstairs event venue at ACHS’s new museum on Biglerville Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.