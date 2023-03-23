In light of his lengthy dedication to increasing tourism in Adams County, Randy Phiel was presented Destination Gettysburg’s annual Jim Getty “Spirit of Gettysburg” Award.

The presentation took place at Destination Gettysburg’s (DG) annual meeting. DG promotes tourism in Adams County and is funded primarily by the countywide “pillow tax” on overnight lodging.

 

