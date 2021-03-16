A community coronavirus vaccination site is to open Thursday at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services in Straban Township, according to regional healthcare provider WellSpan Health.
Setup of the site, which is a partnership of WellSpan and the county, has been under way for some time “but now COVID-19 vaccine allotment from the Pennsylvania Department of Health has increased to the point where this additional location can be opened,” according to WellSpan.
“Appointment scheduling will be activated on a rolling basis through MyWellSpan and the COVID-19 Hotline” starting Wednesday morning “and will be based on supply. We ask for patience as we will continue to open more appointments in the coming days,” according to WellSpan.
The COVID-19 Hotline number is (855) 851-3641.
The community site “will complement WellSpan’s current four vaccination sites across Adams County, where WellSpan has already collectively administered over 12,000 doses and is currently administering over 2,000 doses per week. As a whole, WellSpan currently is administering over 20,000 doses per week across all of southcentral Pennsylvania and has administered over 140,000 doses since December,” according to WellSpan.
The emergency services building is approximately four miles northeast of Gettysburg at 230 Greenamyer Lane, off Granite Station Road about one-half mile north of York Road (U.S. Route 30).
