Straban Township Recreational Park has no access to water or sewer, but that is set to change.
“We might as well do this while digging is under way” Supervisor Chair Tony Sanders said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Construction on Smith Road for the Royal Farms development creates an opportunity to extend water and sewer lines to the park, he said.
Water and sewer currently only reach as far as the Tractor Supply Company on Smith Road, according to township staff.
Vice Chair Fred Kammerer asked about the cost.
William Hill, township engineer, offered an estimate of $55,000 to $65,000 to complete the extension, which would bring the water line to the rec park and “stub off” the sewer line for future development in the park. Hill said those figures are his best guess if the lines are brought to the property, and a tapping fee and access costs considered.
“We work with Mark Guise (Gettysburg Municipal Authority) all the time, and we’ll make it work,” Hill said.
Supervisors voted 3-0 to authorize hooking up the park, located at 100 Smith Road.
In other business, supervisors:
• Released financial security funds for the Members 1st Federal Credit Union branch on York Road as well as CCD Rock Creek LLC for the Amblebrook development, Lot U-1. Hill also noted work has begun on Amblebrook’s Section C.
• Extended the deadline for Inch and Company’s subdivision and land development plan for 3 Shealer Road to Nov. 15.
• Approved a final subdivision plan for Richard, Deborah, Alfred and Marcella Kammerer with a correction of a typo in the acreage figure. Lot 1 was corrected to 107.987 acres. Supervisors voted 2-0 to approve it, with Kammerer abstaining.
• Approved an alternate Perc-Rite Micromound Wastewater disposal system for Noble Colt LLC at 534 Hunterstown Road.
The board also approved pension contributions for non-uniformed employees for the upcoming fiscal year, and the rebidding process for the township’s archive room to keep plans and required documents.
Supervisors completed business in a mere 16 minutes; they next meet Oct. 3.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
