Delone Catholic sophomore Ripleigh Maring wanted to blend ice cream with the unexpected.
As an ice cream lover growing up, she decided to scoop up her own business starting with a location in Emmitsburg, Md., when she was just 14 years old.
A second Ripleigh’s Creamery opened as a storefront in McSherrystown last year, with a third location planned in East York, said Maring.
“It’s definitely an experience,” Maring said of visiting the McSherrystown shop. “It’s more you come in to sample the crazy things.”
Now 16, Maring’s store has a wide array of options including familiar flavors like chocolate and mint chocolate chip in what she calls the “safety zone.” In the “We dare you” category, flavors featured include Oreo cheesecake, banana cream pie, hazelnut cold brew, and more.
Blending the unthinkable, Maring creates unusual pairings in the “We double dog dare you” category, such as mango sriracha, Old Bay kettle corn, spicy pineapple avocado, maple bacon caramel, and Cool Ranch Doritos.
Balancing school and running two business locations has taken some time to get used to, Maring said.
“We have a great staff who definitely helps me when I can’t be there and fill in the holes,” Maring said.
Her favorite part of the job has been the ability to make decisions on her own and execute her creativity in a variety of ways, she said.
One of the ways Maring showcased her innovative spirit was through the creation of her recent Taylor Swift-inspired flavors, known as the “Eras Collection.”
A big fan of the singer and songwriter since she was a little girl, Maring’s ice cream flavors and names are based on the lyrics of Swift’s famous songs.
“She’s such an inspiring person to me,” Maring said. “I wanted to build a community with it.”
The flavors include “Lavender Haze,” a lemonade lavender; “Bad Blood,” a red velvet cake; “Love Story,” wedding cake; “Karma,” honeycomb; “Look What You Made Me Do,” a brownie batter and caramel chunk; “Wildest Dreams,” a hibiscus pineapple; and two alcoholic creations that are called “Feeling 22,” White Claw with black cherry Italian ice, and “Calm Down,” a strawberry margarita Italian ice.
“Karma” is Maring’s favorite flavor since it’s a sweet surprise with not only a honeycomb base but also includes honeycomb candies in it. In the song, Swift’s lyrics say, “sweet like honey,” from which Maring drew the inspiration.
The flavors are available for a limited time until May 14, Maring said.
Maring went to Swift’s Eras Tour in Tampa, Fla., wearing a lavender dress to represent the song “Lavender Haze.” Maring has invited Swift to stop at the store to try the creations or offered to bring the ice cream to her when on tour in Philadelphia.
In the future, Maring plans to share her business experience as part of her college essay. While she enjoys running the business, she hopes to study astrophysics.
“The creative side of me likes looking at stars and finding something new in there,” Maring said.
The McSherrystown location, 2 S. 6th St., is open Wednesday and Thursday 4-8 p.m., Friday 4-9 p.m., Saturday 12-9 p.m., Sunday 12-8 p.m., and closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Maring’s mother, Laura, said she has been impressed with her daughter’s creativity.
“She’s extremely creative,” Laura said. “All the flavors are her ideas. She makes all the decisions. She gets the final decision. It’s her project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.