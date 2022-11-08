World War II veterans and their families will be recognized during a special event on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the recently opened World War II Museum.
“We can’t thank the men and women enough who served in this World War, and it is important that we continue to recognize and honor this generation,” said Adams County Veterans Affairs Director Stan Clark.
The event will take place at the museum located at 845 Crooked Lane Road, Gettysburg from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Festivities taking place throughout the day as the Greatest Generation is honored include a free luncheon for all World Wat II veterans and one family member, and free tours of the World War II Museum for all World War II veterans and their guests.
“The team out at the World War II Museum have done an incredible job organizing exhibits and allowing all of us to understand what our World War II heroes went through to save the world,” said Clark.
All veterans and active-duty military members are invited to attend the event and be recognized for their service to the county.
The event has attracted interest from World War II veterans and their families from throughout the state, according to Clark.
The event is being sponsored by the World War II American Experience Museum, the Adams County Veterans Affairs Department, and the Gettysburg Times.
For more information on Saturday’s event, call Clark at the Adams County Veterans Affairs office at 717-337-9835. For more details on the World War II American Experience Museum, go to www.visitww2.org.
