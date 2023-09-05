A 911 hang-up call during which a woman was heard crying led to the arrest of a Gettysburg man accused of striking her and a child, according to court documents.
A child ran to an arriving police officer and urged him to look at the woman’s head, where a laceration was visible, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Brock McCulloch.
Anthony Matthews, 33, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and one misdemeanor count each of endangering a child’s welfare and criminal mischief, according to a magisterial docket.
McCulloch was dispatched to the residence on Harney Road about 6:50 p.m. last Tuesday where he found two men on the front porch, allegedly “visibly intoxicated” when Matthews “became off balance” and “fell to the ground,” according to the affidavit.
Mathews allegedly said he and the woman argued but it “never became physical,” and that his swollen right hand “was from having boxers’ knuckle,” according to the affidavit.
Inside the residence, a woman was holding another child who allegedly “had a handprint bruise across the left side of his face” and was taken to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for evaluation, according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed an argument began after Matthews allegedly used homophobic slurs against her child and that “she was holding the baby when this occurred,” according to the affidavit.
She claimed the other man on the porch “attempted to break the fight up several times” and Matthews allegedly broke a window, according to the affidavit.
Matthews was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $2,500 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Matthews was also charged with a summary count of failing to update his address on a vehicle registration, according to the docket.
