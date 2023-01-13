One person died Friday as the result of a crash on U.S. Route 15 near Bonners Hill Road, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said.

Southbound Route 15 was closed between Pa. Route 94 at York Springs to Dillsburg, Dutrow said shortly before 6 p.m. One northbound lane was open, he said.

 

