One person died Friday as the result of a crash on U.S. Route 15 near Bonners Hill Road, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said.
Southbound Route 15 was closed between Pa. Route 94 at York Springs to Dillsburg, Dutrow said shortly before 6 p.m. One northbound lane was open, he said.
More than one vehicle was involved in the crash, Dutrow said.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene in Latimore Township at 2:36 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES) Live Incident Status webpage.
Fire police from numerous companies were directing traffic there and in the area of a second, unrelated crash Friday afternoon on southbound Route 15 near Taneytown Road in Cumberland Township.
Authorities were dispatched to the latter crash at 3:54 p.m., according to ACDES.
