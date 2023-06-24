The Littlestown Area School District Board received updates on food initiatives and participation during the recently completed school year from representatives of Chartwell, the district’s food service provider. The update was provided during the board’s recent work session.

According to Chartwell Area Director Mike Polash, the district served an average of 22,000 meals each month during the school year and achieved a 47 percent participation rate regarding lunch meals being served to students. The district also saw a 20 percent participation rate in its free breakfast meal program. The 20 percent participation rate allows the school district to receive a reimbursement per student from the State of Pennsylvania for lunch meal costs.

