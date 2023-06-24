The Littlestown Area School District Board received updates on food initiatives and participation during the recently completed school year from representatives of Chartwell, the district’s food service provider. The update was provided during the board’s recent work session.
According to Chartwell Area Director Mike Polash, the district served an average of 22,000 meals each month during the school year and achieved a 47 percent participation rate regarding lunch meals being served to students. The district also saw a 20 percent participation rate in its free breakfast meal program. The 20 percent participation rate allows the school district to receive a reimbursement per student from the State of Pennsylvania for lunch meal costs.
Chartwell is entering its fourth year as the district’s meal provider.
The district currently has 41 percent of its students who receive free or reduced meals through the school district.
The 2022-2023 school year was the first school year since the pandemic the free lunch program was stopped. During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding was provided to school districts to provide free breakfast and lunch meals to students. Currently, the state provides funding to provide free breakfast to students. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s current budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year includes funding to continue the free breakfast program.
Chartwell Senior Director of Dining Services Brenda Davidson spoke about some of the specialty days in which students participated.
According to Davidson, these events included Corn Day, where students picked and husked 800 ears of corn for students, faculty, and staff to enjoy. The district also hosted a Johnnie Appleseed day at the elementary level, where all students received a free apple, a tater tots day for students, and a day when all students received free ice cream and freeze pops, due to a $5,000 donation from Sweet Charity’s. Chartwell also sent in a dietician to talk to middle school students about dietary choices.
Chartwell also assists with the Ruth’s Harvest program for district students. Those students who qualify for free and reduced school lunches are eligible to participate in the program. Backpacks are packed with shelf stable food which is given to the qualifying students on Friday to take home over the weekend. The backpacks are then returned to the school for use on the following weekend. The Ruth Harvest program is supported through donations from the community.
Chartwell was also included in the planning process for the new middle/high school building.
The initial phase of the building project will also include a new production kitchen area for middle school and high school students. This new area will replace the kitchens currently in use at the high school and Maple Avenue Middle School. Currently most of the meals prepared for district students are cooked at the central kitchen located at the Maple Avenue Middle School and are then transported to the elementary school and the high school.
The new food service area within the updated building will include additional self-serve options for both food and beverages, made to order salads, made to order deli and hot sandwiches along with made to order pizzas which will be prepared in front of the students.
Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.
