The Littletown Area School District (LASD) is looking to update its policy on sudden cardiac arrest to ensure student-athlete safety.
School board members discussed updates and changes to the policy during a recent district curriculum and policy committee meeting.
Upon final approval, as of July 1, 2023, it will be a hiring requirement for all paid coaches to be certified in the use of automated external defibrillators (AED) as well as CPR and first aid.
According to LASD Superintendent Chris Bigger, the district has taken a proactive approach and is offering training in the coming months so all coaches can get their certification as soon as possible. The training session will last approximately three hours and the district is coordinating with the local fire hall on the training and certifications.
The additional health training will increase the district budget by between $3,000 and $5,000 but all present agreed that this is money well spent.
“We are talking about student and student-athlete safety and there is nothing more important than that to all of us,” said Bigger.
Two additional AED units will be purchased including one that will be portable.
As part of the update to the sudden cardiac arrest policy, each school year, prior to participation in an athletic activity, every student athlete and their parent/guardian will sign and return a Sudden Cardiac Arrest Symptoms and Warning Signs Information Sheet that includes information about electrocardiogram testing.
The district will also continue to hold an informational meeting prior to the start of all athletic seasons for all competitors regarding the symptoms and warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest along with information about electrocardiogram testing. In addition to student athletes, the informational meeting may also include parents/guardians, coaches, other appropriate school officials, physicians, cardiologists and athletic trainers.
The AED training and certification has taken on an expediated urgency following a sudden cardiac arrest event that took place during a nationally televised NFL football game in January involving a professional football player.
The changes to the policy will likely be approved at an upcoming regular LASD board meeting.
