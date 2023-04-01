A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon blocked Shrivers Corner Road for about 90 minutes near Oak Village Mobile Home Park near Hunterstown, in Straban Township.
An eastbound commercial truck landed on its roof after a crash involving a westbound pickup truck, Gettysburg Fire Department Lt. William Kuntz said.
Emergency radio traffic indicated officials were initially concerned about a potential leak from the commercial truck, which bore the name of a contracting business, but Kuntz said no hazardous materials were released.
No patients were transported by ambulance and firefighters did not need to extricate anyone from any vehicle, Kuntz said.
The crash took place in the 1500 block of Shrivers Corner, he said. On the scene with Gettysburg firefighters were Pennsylvania State Police and fire police from both Gettysburg and United Hook and Ladder, as well as Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, Kuntz said.
Agencies were dispatched to the scene at 4:35 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services. The road reopened about 6 p.m., Kuntz said.
