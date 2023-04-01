2023-03-31-crash-drone.jpg
A drone photograph shows the scene of a crash Friday afternoon on Shrivers Corner Road just outside Hunterstown. (Photo Courtesy of Charlie Marley)

A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon blocked Shrivers Corner Road for about 90 minutes near Oak Village Mobile Home Park near Hunterstown, in Straban Township.

An eastbound commercial truck landed on its roof after a crash involving a westbound pickup truck, Gettysburg Fire Department Lt. William Kuntz said.

 

