The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare abridged and revised opens this evening at Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT).
Adams County’s only year-round community theater will present the comedy Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 20.
“This show is brilliant,” says GCT Founding Executive and Artistic Director Chad-Alan Carr, “If you like Shakespeare, you will love this show. If you don’t like Shakespeare, you will love this show.”
Karen Land directs the play where three actors perform all 37 of Shakespeare’s works in a fast-paced comedy under two hours, Carr said.
The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare abridged and revised includes some adult comedy so parental guidance is suggested for younger audience members, he said.
The cast includes Sam Eisenhuth, Linda Fink and Kramer Hardman, and the play is written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.
“Three madcap actors in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter,” Carr said.
The show is an irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, which was London’s longest-running comedy.
With masks now optional for the GCT audience, tickets to in-person live performances are available, including upcoming performances of The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare abridged revised, and Disney’s Winnie The Pooh Kids, staging weekends April 1-10.
Discounted tickets can be ordered online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org.
Since GCT is a small 80-seat theater, it is highly recommended tickets be ordered in advance online, said Carr.
There are no limits on streaming tickets though for upcoming streaming performances of The Last Five Years and Working and the live stream of Disney’s Winnie The Pooh Kids at 7 p.m. on April 9, said Carr.
“Auditions, class registration, and volunteer opportunities can also be found online. More information can be found online or by calling 717-334-2692,” said Carr.
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the nonprofit 501c3 organization located at 49 York St. in historic downtown Gettysburg, is now in its 14th year of offering theater arts classes, workshops and camps, as well as performance and volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities.
