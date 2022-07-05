For the past 23 years, Hoffman Homes for Youth (HHY) has been a welcoming home to the new chief executive officer (CEO) and president.
Spending most of her career at HHY, Rebecca Van der Groef served in a wide variety of roles, including mental health worker, psychotherapist, assistant director of residential services, director of residential services, vice president of clinical and residential programs, and most recently as interim CEO.
Van der Groef, who assumed the role of CEO and president on May 2, has already assisted with the launch of two programs this year: the transitional living program in April; and in June, the new shelter program to support those in children and youth services.
“I am very blessed to be in this position and lead this organization,” she said. “I’m very excited for our future and the opportunities we are going to have.”
HHY, located at 815 Orphanage Road in Littlestown, is a psychiatric residential treatment facility for youth and young adults with mental health diagnoses and behavioral issues.
Van der Groef’s connection to HHY spans a generation. Her mother, Brenda McCabe, worked at HHY in 1979 and served as the director of information management. At that time, Van der Groef said the title of director was more commonly used instead of vice president.
McCabe was proud upon learning Van der Groef would lead HHY, becoming emotional at a recent ribbon-cutting event.
“She has been my champion for all this time,” Van der Groef said. “She is very excited for me. I’m very blessed to have her in my corner.”
During the transition over the past couple of months, Van der Groef has appreciated the support from staff, the board of directors, and the community, adding that it has been a wonderful time especially with the new programs under way.
Additionally, HHY is in the process of obtaining another outpatient resource for local communities, Van der Groef said, noting they are applying for an outpatient psychiatric clinic license to offer outpatient mental health services to youth and young adults within the shelter and the transitional living program as needed.
HHY offers a creative therapy program, including art, equine, and animal-assisted therapies, said Van der Groef.
It is “amazing” to see the youth in those programs work through the challenges they are not able to verbalize and lean on animals or art in a new way, she said.
In the future, Van der Groef said they plan to add a health and wellness staff member to provide recreational opportunities for youth and young adults. Van der Groef noted physical wellness is tied to emotional wellness, and there are a lot of opportunities to build on it.
HHY also has Hoffman Academy, a private academic school licensed for emotional support education for kindergarten through 12th grade and general education for kindergarten through sixth grade, according to Van der Groef.
One of the biggest misconceptions that has come out of places like HHY is that the youth do not get the education they should, Van der Groef said.
However, Van der Groef said HHY stepped it up and showed their abilities throughout the pandemic, prompting public schools to reach out for information on what they were implementing.
Van der Groef commended the work of HHY’s therapists and staff for their care and compassion as well as seeking to do what’s best for the children.
“We work with the most at-risk youth in Pennsylvania,” Van der Groef said. “We work with youth who are engaging in aggressive and self-harmful behaviors that put the safety of themselves and others at risk. I can’t imagine the number of lives we have saved with the treatment we have provided as many of the youth/young adults we work with have attempted suicide at least one time prior to admission.”
Two aspects of the job have kept Van der Groef at HHY the longest, she said, noting that one of the reasons stems from the people she works with and the mission.
Most importantly, Van der Groef said it is knowing that the work is getting done. An example of that impact is when she sees the youth laughing while outdoors, she said. It is witnessing the relationships built between the youth and staff, knowing they can trust and demonstrate the resiliency they have, said Van der Groef.
Van der Groef, who obtained a bachelor’s degree in social work from Shippensburg University and a master’s degree in the same subject from Temple University, is a licensed social worker. She served in the United States Reserve Armed Forces from 1995 to 2003, reaching the rank of sergeant.
In addition, Van der Groef has been involved with several regulatory and advocacy-based organizations, serving as a board member for Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association; vice-chair for Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth, and Families; member of the Office of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services Planning Committee; participant on the Shippensburg Advisory Board; participant on the central region Workforce Development Taskforce. She has also worked with other providers and the Office of Children, Youth, and Families to develop policy clarification about mandated reporting of suspected child abuse.
