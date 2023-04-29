Another chapter was recently opened in the book debate at Gettysburg Area School District (GASD), this time dealing with new books in the libraries.
At a recent meeting, GASD Board member Michelle Smyers pointed out the board was given six weeks to review a new core reading program prior to a vote. She asked if the board could have a chance to review the new books slated for library shelves before they are purchased.
There were four entries of library books on the financial report and two books on the list were “not horrible” but might have parents concerned with their children reading them, Smyers said.
“You’ve asked us to review curriculum,” Smyers said. “I think it’s only fair that we be able to review library books before they’re purchased.”
It would be “proactive” for the board to review book lists prior to being asked to purchase them, Smyers said.
GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin said a change like that would need to go through the policy committee, noting they may need to update the book policy “further than we did a couple months ago.”
Smyers later identified the books as “Slammed” and “Point of Retreat,” both by Colleen Hoover.
“Slammed” is described on goodreads.com as: “Following the unexpected death of her father, 18-year-old Layken is forced to be the rock for both her mother and younger brother. Outwardly, she appears resilient and tenacious, but inwardly, she’s losing hope.” Layken forms “an intense emotional connection” with Will Cooper, a new neighbor who has a passion for slam poetry.
In the second installment called “Point of Retreat,” Layken and Will continue to face obstacles within their relationship, according to goodreads.com.
Smyers offered to read excerpts from the books during the meeting, but said she preferred not to.
Board President Kenneth Hassinger asked if policy already exists to address this issue with parental notification.
Michael Dickerson, school board vice president, clarified the policy is about books already in the district’s libraries, not new books being purchased. If school board members want “more oversight,” Dickerson said that can be discussed at the policy committee meeting.
School board member Al Moyer also expressed an interest in revisiting the policy, noting it’s a duty for the school board to know what is in the district’s libraries.
Smyers said the two books are not like “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” a book she challenged in the past. A resident spoke out last October about the book by George M. Johnson, asking why the school board would want to introduce allegedly “pornographic filth into the reach of students under the guise of the First Amendment rights of the student body.”
In March, board members approved policy 109, library/media and resource material selection, with one change, which allowed parents to make the call on what their children read.
“The superintendent or designee will develop a procedure to allow parents to have the option to limit access to ‘challenged books,’” according to the policy.
The policy change was estimated to be in effect at the beginning of next school year, following a new software upgrade in the library, Dickerson previously said.
Dickerson said in February there was “a consensus from other school board members that no one is interested in banning books.” At that time, the school board did not “want to get in the business of labeling books, rating books, and discussing who should and shouldn’t have access to it,” according to Dickerson.
