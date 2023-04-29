Another chapter was recently opened in the book debate at Gettysburg Area School District (GASD), this time dealing with new books in the libraries.

At a recent meeting, GASD Board member Michelle Smyers pointed out the board was given six weeks to review a new core reading program prior to a vote. She asked if the board could have a chance to review the new books slated for library shelves before they are purchased.

