Fairfield Borough is moving forward with sidewalk replacement and floor refinishing at Village Hall.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Secretary/Treasurer Susan Wagle and council President Patricia T. Smith said services were secured for work at 108 W. Main St.
The floor refinishing in the front room will cost approximately $7,100, according to Wagle. The work is scheduled to start April 3, Smith said.
Sidewalk replacement around the front, back, and western side of Village Hall will cost about $6,000, said Wagle. The construction date has yet to be determined.
Sewer line repairs on North Balder Street are ongoing, but its completion was delayed when workers hit rock, said Smith. Workers found the water line crossed over the sewer line, she said. Water pressure was temporarily affected Friday while work was under way.
Additionally, the council on Tuesday voted to allow Wagle to sort through and dispose of borough records estimated to be more than a decade old, a routine housekeeping measure, she said.
Councilman Dean Thomas, who voted against the records retention resolutions, questioned whether the documents pertaining to the former Fairfield Police Department hold historical value. Wagle said The historical society would be welcome to review the records, and any investigative records would be retained, she said.
Borough Solicitor Matthew Battersby said police citations could be found through court records, should a need arise to locate them.
“So there’s no point in us keeping that kind of paperwork,” said Battersby.
Documents deemed to be of no value will be professionally shredded, Wagle said.
In other business, a vehicle recently struck a light pole at the community mailbox area. The borough is looking into replacing it, said Wagle.
Mary Grace Keller may be contacted at mgkwriter@gmail.com.
