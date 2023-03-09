DNA left behind on a “Seagram’s Gingerale bottle” led police to an already-jailed woman nearly two years after an alleged Adams County incident, according to court documents.
Amelia Tomarchio, 32, whose address on court documents is given as 451 Fullerton Ave., Cambridge Springs, Pa., the location of Cambridge Springs State Correctional Institution, is charged with felony robbery-inflicting threat of immediate bodily injury; felony theft by unlawful taking; and misdemeanor simple assault, relative to a June 30, 2020 incident in Straban Township, according to a magisterial docket.
Tomarchio is accused of kicking a man’s legs in the shower, causing him to fall and strike his head, and stealing property valued at $6,250, including gold chains, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Feb. 28 by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Christopher Pasquale.
On June 30, 2020, Pasquale and PSP Trooper Jordan Stepanchick interviewed the man at Days Inn, 865 York St. (U.S. Route 30), Straban Township, according to the affidavit.
The man claimed Tomarchio, whom he met earlier the same day, joined him in a motel’s guest room and invited him into the shower, where she allegedly “kicked him in the legs, causing him to fall” and strike his head “on the back shower area,” according to the affidavit.
The man “believed he lost consciousness; however was not sure how long,” and “when he finally came to his senses,” he realized she was gone, according to the affidavit.
The man told police Tomarchio was drinking from a Seagram’s Ginger Ale bottle she left in the room, according to the affidavit. The bottle was taken for DNA analysis, according to the affidavit.
Trooper Eugene Tray of PSP’s Philadelphia barracks obtained a search warrant for a DNA swab to be taken from Tomarchio, and Pasquale received results of a forensic analysis Aug. 12, 2022, allegedly “confirming the DNA on the bottle was Tomarchio’s,” according to the affidavit.
After preliminary arraignment Monday, cash bail was set at $25,000 for Tomarchio, according to a magisterial docket.
The man claimed his wallet with $700 in it, a LG Stylo phone, one gold 26-inch chain and another 24-inches long, one bearing a St. Christopher pendant, were taken, according to the affidavit.
The reason for Tomarchio’s current incarceration was not given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.