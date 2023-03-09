DNA left behind on a “Seagram’s Gingerale bottle” led police to an already-jailed woman nearly two years after an alleged Adams County incident, according to court documents.

Amelia Tomarchio, 32, whose address on court documents is given as 451 Fullerton Ave., Cambridge Springs, Pa., the location of Cambridge Springs State Correctional Institution, is charged with felony robbery-inflicting threat of immediate bodily injury; felony theft by unlawful taking; and misdemeanor simple assault, relative to a June 30, 2020 incident in Straban Township, according to a magisterial docket.

 

