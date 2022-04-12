About 55 members of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division parachuted out of helicopters Tuesday near Gettysburg.
Several soldiers landed in trees, with local emergency responders coming to their rescue.
The rare opportunity to jump over a fabled battlefield was part of an exercise also designed to help soldiers “get educated about our history,” said 1st Lt. Meghan Lindbeck, spokesperson for the 127th Airborne Engineer Battalion.
As two twin-rotor CH-47 Chinook helicopters flew over Gettysburg several times, active-duty members of the battalion jumped from about 1,500 feet, Lindbeck said.
Members of the unit, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., usually jump from about 1,250 feet, and generally from airplanes, she said.
It was Lindbeck’s 14th jump, but the first from an aircraft equipped with a ramp “we would just walk off,” Lindbeck said.
The free-fall time from the helicopters was about eight seconds, which was “a different experience,” said Col. Teddy Kleisner, who commands the 82nd Division’s First Brigade, which includes the 127th Battalion. He made his 54th and 55th jumps.
Some land in trees
Six soldiers landed in trees in the vicinity of the North Carolina monument on the northern end of West Confederate Avenue, Gettysburg National Military Park Communications Specialist Jason Martz said.
Gettysburg firefighters were dispatched to the scene for a technical rescue at 3:21 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Haverfield Aviation, a local company that uses helicopters to inspect power lines, assisted with some rescues after a fire department truck became stuck in mud, Martz said.
The park had not been involved in planning, but responded when paratroopers landed inside park territory, Martz said. West Confederate Avenue was closed for about five hours, he said.
Cumberland Township Police assisted, Acting Chief Matt Trostel said.
Lindbeck expressed gratitude to firefighters, local emergency medical services providers, and others who took part. Soldiers handed out small gifts of thanks including glasses and coasters with the battalion’s insignia and framed certificates, she said.
Challenging drop zone
“This was one of the hardest drop zones we’ve worked,” Kleisner said.
The exercise provided valuable training and was a testament to airborne commanders’ abilities to assess and manage risk, Kleisner said.
The zone was smaller than that used at Fort Bragg, with more trees, buildings and fences, Lindbeck said. Tree landings were among many scenarios considered in preparation for the exercise, she said.
There were no injuries, which Kleisner said may be a first in his memory for such exercises. He credited one of the division’s top “pathfinders,” who used specialized training to monitor winds and other conditions to guide the jump from the ground.
The designated landing zone was on Brown’s Ranch on Redding Lane in Cumberland Township, just west of Gettysburg National Military Park’s West Confederate Avenue. The site was selected through a connection with KVG, a company headquartered there, Kleisner said. According to its website, KVG “executes logistic support requirements when defense customers are on the move,” including “transportation, life support, translators/interpreters, light construction/renovation, and local procurement.”
Making new history
Tuesday was not the first time paratroopers have jumped over Gettysburg, Kleisner said.
About 20 years ago, a jump here proved meaningful for the current commander of the 127th Battalion, Lt. Col. John Klink, who wanted personnel serving now to experience the same inspiration, according to Kleisner.
A deeper historical connection exists as well, Kleisner said.
In addition to studying the Battle of Gettysburg in preparation for Tuesday’s exercise, the battalion’s leadership planned a “staff ride” over the battlefield today, Wednesday, with assistance from local guides.
“You have to stand where the commanders stood” and “read the battlefield” as they did in order “to bring to life tactical lessons” that are “timeless,” Kleisner said.
The national park is a “jewel,” and interacting with park visitors and local residents who witnessed the landing was “super cool,” Kleisner said.
One local resident, Marcus Mitzell, happened to be driving along Seminary Ridge when he saw the landing in progress.
“I was completely surprised” and “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” he said.
“It was very interesting to watch. It had everybody’s attention,” Mitzell said.
Mitzell said he interacted with one soldier, who told him “we’re doing some fun jumps.”
Kleisner expressed hope the closing of West Confederate Avenue during the exercise was not too great an inconvenience for residents and park visitors.
“But it’s not the first time the U.S. Army shut down Confederate Avenue,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.