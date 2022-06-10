After learning of $320,000 in unexpected revenue, Upper Adams School Board members set the stage for a zero-tax-increase budget Tuesday.
Without dissent, members informally asked district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs to prepare a 2022-23 budget retaining the current property tax rate of 15.6384 mills. A mill equals $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property value.
A final adoption vote is planned during the board’s next regular meeting at 7 p.m. on June 21 in the board room at Biglerville High School (BHS).
On May 16, members approved a preliminary budget containing a 1.5-percent tax increase as a contingency, but agreed their goal was to end up with no increase. By law, preliminary budgets can be reduced prior to the final vote, but not increased.
Since last month, Hobbs said she learned from Adams County officials the district will receive $320,000 in real estate transfer tax revenue resulting from the sale of a commercial property in the district in April.
The zero-tax-hike budget would also include an estimated increase of $200,000 in state education funding, Hobbs said. The state requires school boards to adopt their final budgets by June 30, but the state is not expected to have determined education funding levels by then.
Thanks to the transfer-tax windfall, “we’re still in the green” even if the state funding falls short of expectations, board President Tom Wilson said.
Also in line with last month’s board discussions, it would include bringing the existing autism support classroom at BHS in-house rather than working through the multi-district Lincoln Intermediate Unit (LIU). Even with hiring a teacher at $115,000 in annual salary and benefits, the switch could result in a savings of $30,000 to $118,000 next year, depending on expected fee increases to be determined by the LIU, Director of Student Services Anne Corwell said.
It would also include about $25,000 to centralize student registration operations; and $38,600 to purchase a service agreement for recently installed energy-saving heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning equipment.
It would not include hiring a police officer for the district, which is estimated to cost $87,000 the first year. The board nixed that expenditure last month, but Wilson Tuesday asked Superintendent Wesley Doll to develop a plan for enhancing safety and mental health, with measures potentially including hiring more counselors and an officer.
Other revenues would include nearly $1.03 million from the district’s unassigned fund balance, which accrues from year to year like a savings account to cover unexpected major expenses, and $60,000 from a fund set aside to deal with increasing state retirement program costs. The expenditures would leave nearly $1.31 million in the former account and $171,000 in the latter, according to Hobbs.
Also included is just over $1 million in state homestead-farmstead funds derived from gaming revenues.
Though the board is holding the line on property taxes for 2022-23, the probability of doing the same for 2023-24 is “close to zero,” Wilson said.
Federal pandemic dollars have been covering the district’s approximately $400,000 annual bill for leasing computers, but local funds will once again have to cover those costs when the Washington money dries up, he said.
Teacher pay set
Without dissent, the board approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the district’s teachers.
Health benefits are to hold steady, but pay is to increase 16.8 percent over the contract’s four-year term. Annual increases will vary, but will average 4.2 percent per year, board Finance Committee Chair Susan Crouse said.
The district’s negotiating team met its goal of an increase that would permit the zero-hike, Wilson said.
“Both parties are happy with the results,” he said.
A meaningful increase was appropriate because Upper Adams’ pay scale is well below that of surrounding districts, reducing effectiveness in hiring, Crouse said.
The annual salary of a first-year teacher, not including benefits, is to rise from $48,921 to $51,570, she said.
The board acted during a special voting meeting following its regular committee meetings. Member Mikel Grimm was absent.
No discussion preceded the vote. The contract was discussed in non-public executive sessions as permitted for contracts under negotiation by the state’s open meetings law, Wilson said.
Also during the special meeting, the board approved $102,911 for replacement of the elevator at the high school-middle school campus. The cost, achieved through a statewide bidding consortium, is the “best possible,” but exceeds the budgeted $96,000 due to inflation, Hobbs said. Parts for the current elevator are not available due to its age, Wilson said.
