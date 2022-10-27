Gettysburg Halloween Parade Winners include:
Senior High Band: 1st, $400, Bermudian Springs High School; 2nd, $200, Gettysburg Area High and 7th & 8th Grade Marching Warriors
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Gettysburg Halloween Parade Winners include:
Senior High Band: 1st, $400, Bermudian Springs High School; 2nd, $200, Gettysburg Area High and 7th & 8th Grade Marching Warriors
Corporate Floats: 1st, $125, Final Grade Tree Service; 2nd, $100, Zbarts Handyman Services; 3rd, $75, Battlefield Bus Tours
Nonprofit Float: 1st, $175, Gettysburg Cub Scouts Pack 79; 2nd, $125, Freedom Valley Church; 3rd, $100, National Riding Stables Horse Rescue
Community/Family Float: 1st, $125, King Family; 2nd, $100, Fright Train; 3rd, $75, Gettysburg Wrestling
Corporate Marching/Walking: 1st, $100, Keller Williams; 2nd — $75, Gettysburg Dental Associates
Nonprofit Marching/Walking: 1st, $100, YWCA Sharks Swim Team; 2nd, $75, East Berlin Girl Scouts; 3rd, $50, Gettysburg Montessori Charter School
Community/Family Marching/ Walking: 1st, $100, Gettysburg Mountain Bike Team; 2nd, $75, Gettysburg Little League; 3rd, $50, Gettysburg JROTC
Dance/Performance: 1st, $100, NEXT Step Martial Arts; 2nd, $75, Center of the Arts
Baton Units: 1st, $75, Catoctin Aires; 2nd, $50, Superstar Twirlers of St. Thomas; 3rd, $25, The Spinning Illusions
Vintage Cars: 1st, Postmortem Hearse Club
Mayor Ted Streeter Community Spirit Award, $500, Children’s Advocacy Center
Best of Show, $500, Vibe Performing Arts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.