Opponents have appealed Mount Joy Township supervisors’ approval of a preliminary land development plan for a portion of the proposed Brookview Solar I project.
The proposal would place thousands of electricity-generating solar panels on portions of properties totaling hundreds of acres near Littlestown.
The supervisors on Aug. 18 approved the preliminary plan for the portion of the Brookview plan inside the Agricultural Conservation (AC) zoning district. Construction cannot move forward until after supervisors approve a final plan.
The appeal asks the court to “reverse the decision” and send it back to the supervisors “for denial of the Revised Preliminary Land Development Plan, along with any additional relief that the court deems appropriate and just.”
The other portion of Brookview, in the township’s Baltimore Pike Corridor (BPC) zoning district, failed to win approval in June 2021, when supervisors split 2-2. Brookview appealed. Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George upheld the denial Sept. 2, 2022.
Attorney Nathan Wolf filed the appeal Friday on behalf of some three dozen property owners concerned about potential effects of the proposal.
The appeal alleges Brookview did not properly file a soil erosion plan and stormwater management as required by township ordinance, and claims supervisors “should have rejected the application as incomplete.”
The application packet dated September 2021 “includes only a generic landscape plan” and “not the required detailed landscape plan and buffering plan” required by ordinance, the appeal claims.
A study of potential glare from solar panels “failed to provide sufficient information at the time of the application to demonstrate compliance” with the township ordinance, the appeal alleges.
Because some materials were not submitted until after Feb. 15 this year, the appeal claims the application must comply with “a much more restrictive ordinance” adopted in March this year. The appeal invokes a legal principle known as “pending ordinance doctrine.”
Approving only the AC portion as proposed would be a “nullity” because “the project could never function as intended or promised,” since the required interconnection with a public utility would lie in Brookview’s BPC portion, the appeal claims.
Appointment questioned
The appeal questions the appointment of a new supervisor during the same meeting when preliminary approval was granted.
Supervisors Chair Bernie Mazer “proposed to fill the vacancy created by Member (Judy) Morley’s resignation with resident Gil Clark effective August 18, 2022 to avoid any concern associated with having a quorum of eligible board members present who could vote on the Applicant’s plan,” according to the appeal.
“Clark was appointed and was then denied the opportunity to have any time to meaningful review the plan, having only been nominated to the position and sworn in approximately an hour before, and was then asked to vote on approval of a plan bearing substantial regional significance and complexity” that had been subject to “months of technical review,” according to the appeal.
The appeal also rebuts claims two supervisors were ineligible to vote because of past opposition to the proposal.
Todd McCauslin and Christine Demas did not vote on the preliminary land development plan. They were legal parties in opposition to Brookview but withdrew after being elected last November.
The appeal cites state law to the effect that a board member “shall not be disqualified from voting on any issue before the board solely because the member has previously expressed an opinion on the issue in either an official or unofficial capacity.”
Filed in same court
The appeal was filed in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas, the same court in which the denial of Brookview’s BPC request was upheld.
In that case, George ruled Brookview’s application lacked “a number of critical details specifically required” by the township zoning ordinance.
The Sept. 2 ruling also rejected Brookview’s argument that merely submitting glare analysis, as required by ordinance, was sufficient. “Brookview’s interpretation would allow the crayon artwork of a first grader, accompanied by the words ‘the glare produced by the Project would not have an adverse impact’ as being sufficient,” George wrote.
Supervisors have discussed hiring a lighting engineer or similar professional to review the glare analysis submitted for the AC portion. They decided last week to continue discussion during a future meeting.
Efforts Monday to contact the supervisors’ chair and vice chair, as well as attorneys for Brookview, the township, and property owners who favor the proposal, were not successful.
