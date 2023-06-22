Littlestown Area School Board discussed potential options to keep foul balls from leaving the district baseball field at a recent meeting.
The discussion was initiated following ongoing complaints from Littlestown resident William Rittase, who lives across from the baseball field.
According to statement made during the public comments portion of the meeting, Bill Rittase has been dealing with broken windows to both his home and vehicles, dents from foul balls to his vehicle and his home along with trespassers who come on to his posted private property to retrieve the baseballs.
“I love Littlestown and the school district, I worked for the district for several years, but something needs to be done regarding the damage to my personal property,” said Rittase.
Rittase said he has taken possession of 70 baseballs during the past season.
“I can take you out to look at my truck, there are three dents in the truck and my repairs to my truck have cost over $700,” said Rittase.
Following a meeting with Rittase, Littlestown Area School District Superintendent Chris Biggar brought the issue to the board for discussion.
The Finance, Property and Supply Committee mulled over the problem.
The current backstop has netting behind it.
There was a suggestion to replace the existing backstop with one that angles in on a 45-degree angle at the top. The portion of the backstop that angles in would be eight feet.
According to Littlestown Area School District Athletic Director Shellee Young, on average the district loses between 60-70 balls a year that leave the property.
Both the varsity and junior varsity use the district field for practice and for games.
On top of the balls leaving the field and going onto private property, foul balls have also gone into the stadium endangering spectators or district athletes who are using the stadium.
District Facilities Director Victor Trone received a preliminary quote in the $16,400 range for a new backstop with the dimensions of 20-by-30-by-20-feet with an 8-foot overhang.
“I completely understand Mr. Rittase’ s concerns but the baseball field was there before the house was there, so you knew what you were getting into when you bought the house,” said board member Carl Thompson.
The committee asked the administration to review other potential options.
Board members also discussed reaching out to other groups that use the field to contribute to the cost of such a project. Several youth baseball groups use the field when it is not in use by high school teams.
If an angled backstop is installed, discussion included moving the existing netting to protect players and spectators on the football field.
The project could be added to the capital projects list that is reviewed in the fall or it could be done as a separate special project.
“This is the beginning of the process to address a problem and we need guidance from the board on how to proceed,” said Bigger.
The committee asked for more drawings, sketches, and solution-oriented options to see what the final new backstop would look like and approximate final costs
“We are trying to fix a problem, but we need to make sure we are truly fixing the problem with the angled screen and the height of the backstop. I worry that if we take on this backstop project, ultimately, we may be replacing the softball backstop for the same reason,” said board member Yancy Unger.
Board members agreed that any backstop improvement would be completed prior to the next baseball season, but any solution would not be foolproof and there could still be some foul balls leaving the field.
The baseball field is located on Newark Street in Littlestown.
