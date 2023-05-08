The costs associated with proposed culvert work in Huntington Township have doubled, potentially impacting how officials allot federal pandemic dollars.
Huntington supervisors won’t be dedicating those funds toward area fire departments, as a result of the township’s April business meeting. While supervisors voted unanimously to donate $20,000 in general fund dollars to three area fire agencies, efforts to complement those allocations with American Rescue Plan money stalled.
Supervisor Mark Leer suggested matching the general fund contributions with a one-time contribution of COVID-19 dollars because “that’s what they should be used for,” he said.
However, no second was offered so his motion died.
“Sorry guys,” Leer told firefighters at the April 13 meeting. “I tried.”
Out of $25,123 in general fund money that was approved for disbursement toward service organizations, York Springs Fire Company is receiving $12,500, Bendersville Fire Department will get $5,000 and Heidlersburg Fire Department will receive $2,500.
The contributions traditionally occur on an annual basis, according to officials.
When asked after the meeting about his rationale for not supporting Leer’s motion, Supervisor Chairman Paul Guise said the township’s “general donations are way ahead of everyone else around” for fire departments.
He feels there are “other pressing needs” for the federal pandemic money, such as culvert work on Greenbriar Road, which is being tabled because estimates are higher than expected.
In fact, an engineering study revealed the project will cost about $190,000, double what supervisors originally envisioned. Also, a nine-month wait is necessary to order the proper materials.
The original American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, cities and local governments to support response efforts, offset revenue losses, and address economic challenges affiliated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Strings are attached to the relief money.
Currently, the township has about $253,000 in its pandemic fund.
“There is no cheap way to fix it,” Leer said regarding the culvert. “There are a lot of issues over there, so it has to be done right.”
As part of the township’s 2023 spending plan, supervisors split 2-1 last year in earmarking pandemic dollars toward culvert repairs and a new truck for the highway department. Leer felt the funding should have been used to recompense staff for work during the former governor’s statewide shutdown.
There were no cost estimates at the time, although Guise predicted the truck and culvert upgrades would utilize most of the cash in the township’s pandemic fund.
“It looks like we might have to change everything again,” said Vice Chairman Jeff King.
Supervisors also approved the following general fund donations: $1,500 for the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; $1,000 for the York Springs Senior Center; $1,000 for Sunnyside Cemetery near York Springs; $700 for the Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society; $500 for the East Berlin Library; $223 for street lighting in Idaville; and $200 for the Adams County Office for Aging.
Internet
If you’ve contacted Huntington Township via email recently, the correspondence was likely not received.
According to officials, the municipality’s computer network experienced technical issues, and numerous experts were unable to resolve the situation. As a result, Huntington supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with a new email system and service provider.
“We’ve been having problems, emails have not been going in or out,” said Huntington Secretary Patricia Davis.
The new system, purchased from Treysta, will cost $2,650. Overall, the package includes a new email domain and a new website, if the township deems one is warranted. Huntington has utilized the same email system for the past 20 years.
“This was badly needed, we’ve been behind the eight ball in the whole mess,” said King.
He added that the old system with CTI Network, the township’s provider “from the beginning,” was “not as secure as it should be.” Under that arrangement, King said the township was “always dealing with two or three different entities.”
“We won’t have that anymore, it will be just one company we’re dealing with,” said King.
Supervisors expect the new system to be in place by mid-May. The expense was unbudgeted for 2023, so the township is withdrawing money from its reserves.
Vehicle
Supervisors remain interested in partnering with six local municipalities to share a crisis operations vehicle with the Northern Adams Regional Emergency Management Agency (NAREMA)
As part of the proposed arrangement, the truck would serve as a mobile command unit if a major incident occurs in Upper Adams County. Even though Tyrone Township purportedly owns the truck, NAREMA has approached participating townships and boroughs, including Huntington, regarding cooperative usage of the disaster management vehicle.
Leer noted details have changed over the past few months and expressed caution about proceeding until a proper review is conducted.
“I question the whole thing, it’s hard to give a final answer when we don’t have all of the information,” said Leer. “It’s an old truck. Who is going to repair it? What will it provide that fire companies can’t already provide?”
A spokesperson for NAREMA advised Huntington supervisors that participating municipalities would be able to utilize the truck as a central emergency operations center. As part of an annual agreement proposed to supervisors, Huntington would have access to the truck, but only if the township agrees to a user fee.
The vehicle has the capacity to launch drones, according to officials.
Supervisors reached a consensus about moving forward with a memorandum of understanding, pending additional information being provided to the township. The partnership is subject to a final vote.
“There is no harm in getting all the facts,” said King.
Zoning
A portion of the township’s zoning ordinance that regulates convenience stores is slated for a revision. According to Zoning Officer Gus Fridenvalds, “there is an error” in the current wording.
Years ago, a previous board of supervisors amended the definition of a convenience store, but when the ordinance was codified, details were omitted.
In other business, Leer, a two-term incumbent, confirmed he is not seeking re-election this year. His six-year term expires at year’s end.
On the Republican ballot in the primary, two candidates are vying to replace Leer: Ryan Gann and David Boyer. No candidates filed to run on the Democrat ballot.
