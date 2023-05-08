The costs associated with proposed culvert work in Huntington Township have doubled, potentially impacting how officials allot federal pandemic dollars.

Huntington supervisors won’t be dedicating those funds toward area fire departments, as a result of the township’s April business meeting. While supervisors voted unanimously to donate $20,000 in general fund dollars to three area fire agencies, efforts to complement those allocations with American Rescue Plan money stalled.

