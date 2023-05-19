Despite being denied federal pandemic dollars from Huntington Township, the York Springs Fire Company is not holding a grudge.
In fact, whenever a donation is received from a local municipality, the fire department does not know the origin of the funds. The volunteer department is thankful for any funding sent its way, and Huntington has already allocated $12,500 in general fund money toward the organization this year.
“Donations are down and manpower is low,” York Springs Fire Company Deputy Chief Ryan Gann told Huntington supervisors during the recent meeting. “COVID hit us really hard.”
Gann and fire company President Mark Wolf attended Huntington’s monthly business meeting and provided an overview of the department to the three-member board.
Like most fire companies, fundraising was a challenge during the pandemic. When former Gov. Tom Wolf shut down the state and forbade large gatherings, the department was unable to hold monthly meals or host its annual carnival.
“A carnival suits 10 of our guys to go into a building,” said Gann. “We’re having a tough time just like any other business.”
Huntington supervisors voted unanimously in April to donate $12,500 toward the department as the township’s annual contribution for 2023. But efforts by Supervisor Mark Leer to match that donation with a one-time contribution of pandemic dollars were futile, as his idea garnered zero support.
“In the beginning, that’s what the money was for. I chose to try and earmark the money where it was supposed to go in the first place,” said Leer.
From the audience, Huntington resident Marie DiGangi said “a lot of people here were very disappointed that the motion didn’t carry.” Instead, the board intends to utilize its share of about $252,000 in pandemic relief funds to fix a culvert and purchase a truck.
“We depend on you,” DiGangi told fire department representatives.
The original American Rescue Plan of 2021 allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, cities and local governments to support response efforts, offset revenue losses and address economic challenges affiliated with the pandemic. Strings are attached to the money.
Mark Wolf said he was unaware if the department received pandemic donations from other local municipalities. Similarly, Gann said the department does not “see what the checks are earmarked for.”
Supervisor Chairman Paul Guise previously explained that the township’s allocations toward fire departments are “way ahead” of contributions from other municipalities. Huntington is also contributing $5,000 toward Bendersville Fire Department and $2,500 for Heidlersburg.
The donations traditionally occur on a yearly basis.
Stipend
For the first time since 2011, Huntington Township will subsidize its road master to attend supervisor meetings. But the board had to vote twice to clear up a mishap.
Supervisors voted 3-0 in approving a $50 stipend for the new road master, Chuck King, to attend monthly board meetings. The per-meeting payment is up $25 from the rate that was paid to Mark Leer through 2011, before he became an elected supervisor.
Leer pointed out that the township’s handbook requires the road master to attend meetings.
“If he’s not here, he doesn’t get it,” Leer said regarding the stipend.
“I think that’s fair,” said Vice Chair Jeff King.
However, the board cast another vote a few minutes later, after realizing that Jeff King should have recused himself, since he is Chuck King’s sibling. From the audience, DiGangi pointed out the relationship between the pair.
Solicitor Todd A. King concurred with the assessment, with Chuck King being in position to make a financial gain.
Moments later, Guise and Leer approved the new stipend in a 2-0 vote. This time, Jeff King abstained.
In a separate vote, the board was unanimous in lifting the 90-day probationary period for Chuck King and the assistant road master Greg Gastley.
“I think they’ve done exceptional work,” said Guise.
One month after the township’s email crashed, ongoing complexities have stalled a new computer system from being implemented. In fact, a total of 368 undelivered emails were discovered.
Officials were hoping the new email would be in place by mid-May, but there has been little progress.
“They’ve been working on the new system, but it’s still not right,” said Secretary Patricia Davis.
In April, supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with a new email system and service provider.
Overall, the new system will cost $2,650 from Treysta. Huntington has utilized the same email system for two decades.
“It’s a mess,” said Supervisor King. “Hopefully this gets straightened out soon.”
In other business:
· Township Zoning Officer Gus Fridenvalds said receipts from the earned income tax are running 10 percent ahead of last year. With no property levy, the township is projecting $355,000 in earned income tax revenue for 2023. According to officials, approximately 2,369 residents live in the rural municipality. The township’s earned income tax rate is 1.7 percent.
· According to Fridenvalds, the township’s planning commission is working on a convenience store ordinance and has formed a working group. There is an error with the current wording, prompting efforts to revise the language.
· An electronic recycling event is scheduled Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. until noon, at the township’s municipal complex, 750 Trolley Road, York Springs. The event is being organized by the township’s refuse hauler, Waste Management, as part of its three-year, multi-municipal service contract with Huntington, Latimore Township and the Borough of York Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.