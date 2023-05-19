Despite being denied federal pandemic dollars from Huntington Township, the York Springs Fire Company is not holding a grudge.

In fact, whenever a donation is received from a local municipality, the fire department does not know the origin of the funds. The volunteer department is thankful for any funding sent its way, and Huntington has already allocated $12,500 in general fund money toward the organization this year.

