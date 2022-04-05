Following a crash in the 2000 block of Biglerville Road, a vehicle struck a natural gas meter, causing a leak Friday afternoon, according to Cumberland Township Police Department.
A northbound vehicle, which had already run into a vehicle that was stopped to turn into a driveway, continued through a yard and hit a gas meter, said police.
Biglerville Road was closed to traffic until Gettysburg Fire Department members were able to stop the leak, according to police. Columbia Gas personnel arrived later, police said.
There were no injuries, no charges were filed, and both vehicles were driven from the scene, said police.
Agencies were dispatched at 4:37 p.m. and the emergency call ended at 5:33 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
