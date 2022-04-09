Tyrone Township Board of Supervisors approved a 10-year contract for a township-owned website domain Wednesday.
Previously funded by Adams County, municipalities are now required to have their own internet domains, Chairman Russell Raub said.
While owned by the county, Tyrone’s website domain has been http://www.adamscounty.us/Munic/TyroneTwp/Pages/Home.aspx, but now the stie can be found at the much simpler tyronetownship.net.
Go Daddy is an internet domain that has the internet technology resources to protect data and other municipalities have been satisfied by utilizing Go Daddy, Raub said.
“Once we have this new domain, one would be brought to the same exact front page,” he said.
Costs depend on internet domain registrar and extensions, as “.com” is a commercial domain, it is often the most expensive, Raub said.
The total cost for the domain was $212.90 for 10 years plus $9.99 a year for full coverage protection, as well as tax, for a grand total of $314.60.
The look of the township website will not change, and township emails will not be affected.
In other business, the township’s independent audit report was found to be in compliance for the year 2021.
An ongoing recommendation from auditors is the person who writes checks, the township treasurer, should not be one who signs off on checks, Raub said.
The supervisors have taken the recommendation into consideration, but the township has a “checks and balances” system in place that requires at least two supervisors to also sign off on a check no matter the amount, he said.
The township planning commission will meet April 14 at 7 p.m., and the board of supervisors will next meet April 20 at 6 p.m.
