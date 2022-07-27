A proposal to allow backyard chicken in Gettysburg didn’t fly Monday.
Borough council member Matt Moon offered the idea during a workshop meeting, saying he had received “dozens” of inquiries about the matter.
Poultry ownership is banned under a current ordinance, but the idea of producing food on one’s own property “is appealing to many people,” Moon said.
Eggs are a good source of protein, and with many low-income residents in the borough, “anything you can do to help somebody’s budget should be considered a plus,” Moon said.
Regulations could address noise, perhaps by banning roosters, and numerous other issues including disposal of feces, he said.
For other council member, the notion laid an egg.
“For every one person who thinks it’s a cool idea, there’s probably 50 or 100 that probably don’t,” member Chris Berger said.
The borough is too “closely built” to provide sufficient space between a flock and a neighboring property, Berger claimed.
Council member Judith Butterfield said she conferred with the Penn State Extension and learned about a variety of potential issues, ranging from rats and other vermin to the potential spread of avian flu from migratory birds.
Keeping chickens could perhaps attract predators like foxes, member Patricia Lawson said.
“We have a lot of zoning issues and other ordinances that we’re dealing with. Introduction of livestock into the borough is not something that’s high on my list, Lawson said.
Chad-Alan Carr agreed with Lawson and said areas suitable for raising poultry are plentiful outside the borough.
With at least three council members not interested in permitting chickens, “this might be something we let go for now and revisit,” President Wesley Heyser said.
Some other aspects of the ordinance, such as how to deal with stray animals, deserve review, members agreed.
Cockroach concerns
Poultry wasn’t the only animal life council members discussed Monday.
Cockroaches were shown “swarming on a tree on Chambersburg Street” in a video sent last week to borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall, Moon said.
Moon went to the area after dark and saw “a substantial population” of roaches, he said.
Borough officials showed an exterminator the video and were told the roaches normally live in sewers but “come out at this time of year because it’s hot,” and will likely go back into pipes when the weather cools, Moon said.
The exterminator said the species of roaches in the video generally does not infest buildings unless a wet dirt basement is present, Marshall said.
Sewers and trees cannot be sprayed with insecticide due to environmental concerns, so the roaches may be a fact of life until they return to the sewers, Moon said.
Meanwhile, Moon said, the exterminator advised “a stout pair of boots” might be the best tool.
“Unfortunately, we have to live with those little fellows,” Moon said.
Carr raised the issue earlier this month, saying he had seen roaches on Chambersburg and in Lincoln Square. Council members at that time asked borough staff members to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.