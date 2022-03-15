Nine-year-old Tessa Strauss was not sure if she wanted to perform in a recital featuring her teacher’s students on Sunday. That changed when she learned it would be Sharon Cooley’s last recital.
“It’s nerve wracking but I really like playing piano and she is a really good teacher,” Strauss said.
The students who performed Sunday at Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville were the last of a long line of Cooley performers after a career that spanned 48 years.
“I love the joy students get when they accomplish something they didn’t think they could do,” Cooley said.
Cooley’s musical roots run deep. Her grandmother was the longtime organist for Flohr’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in McKnightstown. Her father sang in a barbershop chorus.
She knew at a young age she wanted to teach private lessons as a full-time career. With the support of her husband/accountant, Cooley Music Studio opened in Biglerville in 1974.
“The early years were exciting,” Cooley said. “There was a time I was teaching 95 students a week over six days.”
Cooley teaches piano and voice to children from 5 years old to adults in their 80s. Recently, she taught three days a week but loved it just as much as she did in those early years.
“I don’t call it work, I enjoy these three days a week immensely,” Cooley said. “Nothing else matters, that door closes and it’s their time.”
Many of Cooley’s students have taken lessons from kindergarten through 12th grade. Watching them progress gives her true joy.
Mandy Willard said Cooley taught her daughters, Anna and Sophia, to love music as much as she does.
“The transformation she wrought in them has been incredible. I watch both daughters play and I am amazed at the depth of understanding they have in music theory and their skill level on the piano,” Willard said. “Sharon has instilled in them an ability and process for learning complex music, more importantly, imparting the confidence needed to accomplish such a feat.”
Over the years, Cooley created various incentives to encourage students to advance their skills. One of those incentives was the opportunity to perform abroad.
“Only the best of the best could go. They had to qualify and meet my requirements to share their craft,” she said.
Cooley’s students have performed in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, England, Ireland, Scotland and France. In 1997, she was named an honorary citizen of Norcia, Italy after a performance there.
The biggest change in Cooley’s career, she said, was competition with students’ schedules of other extracurricular activities. Shortening lessons from an hour to 30 minutes prevents her from teaching music theory, a subject she loves.
Cooley has shared her talents with the community outside of her studio by working as director of music at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ in New Oxford and organist at Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville. Arthritis and thyroid removal have limited her ability to play piano and sing but she still finds “great joy” in the craft.
“It’s a great frustration release,” she said.
Cooley and her husband will soon move to the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. The believe it is important to downsize now and not leave their children with a house full of items they likely do not want. She hopes to be active in music organizations at her new home, and possibly teach as a volunteer.
As she packs her studio, including hundreds of photographs of former students, a chord of sadness comes over her.
“It’s breaking my heart, I have spent so much of my life with them,” she said.
