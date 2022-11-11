Curtain going up
Cast members of Biglerville High School’s production of “A Virtual Whodunnit” interact Thursday during a dress rehearsal. From left are, front row, Benton Jackson, Delilah McDannell, and Shane Stoermer; middle row, Aubrey Woltz and Sam Gano; back row, Sylviona Perry, Eduardo Aguilar, Gabby Pirich, and Asher Morris. Show times in the school auditorium are 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday. Tickets are $5 at the door. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

 By Jim Hale Times Staff Writer

Two performances, two different endings: That’s the plan for the play opening tonight in the Biglerville High School (BHS) auditorium.

“A Virtual Whodunnit” is also to be presented Saturday. Curtain time for both shows is 7 p.m.

 

