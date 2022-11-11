Two performances, two different endings: That’s the plan for the play opening tonight in the Biglerville High School (BHS) auditorium.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 5:12 am
Two performances, two different endings: That’s the plan for the play opening tonight in the Biglerville High School (BHS) auditorium.
“A Virtual Whodunnit” is also to be presented Saturday. Curtain time for both shows is 7 p.m.
“We’re encouraging people to come both nights,” said Director Shane Miller, who described the show as “‘Clue’ meets ‘Knives Out’ meets every Agatha Christie story ever written.”
BHS junior Sam Gano plays hard-boiled Detective Rockford Sloan, who alternates between interrogating suspects and speaking directly to the audience.
Gano relishes “being part of a group that really enjoys being together” while “enacting exaggerated characters and just telling a story.”
He appeared in BHS’s productions of “Schoolhouse Rock Live Too!” in March and “The War of the Worlds: A Totally Teen Online Theatrical Event” last November.
The latter’s authors, Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus, also created the current script.
Both shows were crafted with the possibility of Zoom presentation in mind, but were performed live, Miller said.
“We’re easing Biglerville back onto the main stage” after the pandemic, he said.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
