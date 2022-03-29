Pennsylvania Department of Education (DOE) officials commended Gettysburg College for its efforts to combat sexual harassment and violence.
Deputy Secretary of DOE’s Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education, Dr. Tanya I. Garcia, expressed appreciation “for the incredible work you’ve been doing” during a tour of the school Monday.
Gettysburg College Title IX Director Amanda Blaugher and Title IX Investigator Faith Biesecker led a tour for Garcia, who was accompanied by DOE Higher Education Associate Michael Dotts and Press Secretary Kendall Alexander
The state officials visited various campus sites where students are offered anti-harassment resources and can bring complaints if they feel they are victims of unwanted sexual behavior.
Hanging out at one such place, the Religious and Spiritual Life Center, was senior student Rachel Main, who serves as a member of the Peer Education and Encouraging Peers to Succeed (PEEPS) effort.
The program focuses on student well-being, self-care and advocacy for other students who may experience harassment or actual violence, said Main.
The half-dozen PEEPS representatives receive training from counseling staff on offering support to fellow students.
Another senior, political science major Camille Traczek, has been involved in helping create a healthy campus culture throughout her years at Gettysburg.
Traczek told of a movement last fall in which more than 1,000 students signed banners with a pledge to refrain from abusive behavior and stand up for others.
“Our efforts have not gone unnoticed,” she said in describing growing willingness among students to share their stories of uncomfortable or violent encounters.
More students “are aware and want to get involved” in supporting their peers and further enhancing a hospitable campus climate, Traczek said.
After hearing Traczek, and college leaders’ praise for her work, Garcia and Dotts said they are so impressed they hope to create a summer internship for her to put her passion and skills to work at DOE.
“I’m so glad to see young people so empowered,” Garcia said.
Blaugher and Biesecker confirmed Traczek’s assessment that more students feel empowered to come forward if they feel violated.
The Title IX office has experienced an increase in contacts and complaints. While most complaints come from women, Blaugher said she has seen a significant increase in contacts by male students seeking support.
Campus effort
In a roundtable lunch conversation, other college officials responsible for Title IX-related work joined Biesecker, Blaugher, Traczek and the Department of Education representatives.
They described additional ways in which the institution is offering support for students, including stickers in all bathrooms with a QR Code that leads them to available resources, and simplifying policies so students can more easily lodge a complaint.
All new students are required to complete pre-arrival anti-abuse training online and returning upper class students receive refreshers.
Blaugher conducts special training sessions for the college’s two dozen sports teams, a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) requirement for all schools with athletic programs.
Dr. Anne Douds, who chairs the Public Policy department, heads a Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response Task Force called into being by the college president, Bob Iuliano.
The task force includes representatives from a variety of campus offices and groups involved with student life concerns, and from the greater Adams County community also.
The work group has revised policies, spearheaded educational efforts, and succeeded in bringing expanded victim services to campus.
Future plans
Although college and DOE officials agree Gettysburg has made progress in its anti-abuse efforts, they are not content to just maintain the status quo.
“We’re constantly evaluating what we’re doing,” Blaugher said, with an eye to further enhance what she concludes is a campus “becoming more and more a community of care.”
Among the reasons for the campus visit is a desire to measure the effectiveness of modest grants that support anti-abuse programs.
Pennsylvania was the first state to initiate such grants, which now total $1 million annually. They have been made thus far to 184 of the commonwealth’s 360 institutions of higher education.
Gettysburg has received two $25,000 to $30,000 grants and expects another for the coming academic year.
The funds will provide stipends for more students to offer peer support, invite inspirational speakers, and extend off-campus service to the broader community, including high schools.
As many are on the verge of post-college employment, seniors will be offered workshops on “sexual harassment in the workplace.”
Expressing gratitude for Gettysburg’s and other colleges’ effective use of the grants, Dott said he is excited “to see how schools stretch the dollars.”
Comparing campus climates today to when she was a student decades ago, Garcia said she is pleased “how far we’ve come.”
