Latimore Township supervisors are wondering whether they need to tighten the leash with a new ordinance after a recent barking dog complaint.
During the municipality’s monthly business meeting on June 13, Latimore Township Police Chief Vic Woerner said he visited a property after being contacted about a yapping canine.
Supervisor Chair Dan Worley agreed barking dogs are often a nuisance, especially during the morning, evening or overnight hours, but wondered if a specific ordinance is the best route.
“We’re a rural municipality, almost everyone has a dog here,” said Worley.
Reading Township has an ordinance pertaining to barking dogs, as well as a nuisance code, said Woerner. By comparison, there is only a nuisance ordinance in Latimore Township.
“There is nothing specific in the book that fits,” said Woerner, noting he had a positive conversation with the property owner.
Worley expressed hope about the situation being resolved, before further action is deemed necessary. He noted a similar “big issue a year or two ago.”
“We’ve been able to handle these types of incidents, but it’s always a touchy situation,” said Worley.
Supervisor Vice Chair Larry Dost recalled the township’s nuisance ordinance being used in the past to regulate barking dogs.
Supervisors took no action toward an ordinance specifically targeting barking dogs.
Rescue plan funds
In other business, supervisors voted unanimously to allocate a one-time donation of $10,000 to the York Springs Fire Department for the purpose of replacing outdated equipment.
Supervisors are dipping into the township’s American Rescue Plan account to fund the donation. Latimore has about $140,000 and as of June 13 had made just one withdrawal, a $10,000 contribution to the Adams County Historical Society toward construction of a new 25,000-square-foot museum near Gettysburg.
The fire department donation was offered in addition to a $10,000 contribution authorized earlier this year as part of the township’s annual budget.
Supervisors also OK’ed a $200 donation to the York Springs Senior Center, which will be used to fund the Meals on Wheels Program, and $125 for playground equipment at the Bermudian Springs School District.
According to officials, federal rescue plan funds must be used by 2024 for the first round of money that was allocated to local governments. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities and local governments to support response efforts, offset revenue losses, and address economic challenges.
Road work delay
Upgrades scheduled for several local roads and two parking lots have been postponed, as officials finalize details with a contractor. The township approved a $695,850 contract in April with E&K Services of New Cumberland, but economic concerns have resulted in a delay.
“They came to us and said it would cost more,” said Supervisor Woody Myers, citing the economy and gas as problems. “Everything is at a standstill.”
Discussions to iron out concerns are planned. According to officials, the contract has a July deadline for completion of the work.
“There shouldn’t be a problem after we meet with them,” said Dost.
Roads and parking lots scheduled for a facelift include: Ridge Road, from US Route 15 to Baltimore Pike; Two Churches Road, between Bermudian Creek and Lake Meade roads; Latimore Creek Road, between Mountain and County Line roads; Meadow View Road, between Cloverdale Farm and Township Line Road; the parking area at Latimore’s public park, 711 Pondtown Road; and the parking area at the township’s municipal building, located at 559 Old US Route 15, near York Springs.
The contract awarded to E&K Services was the lowest out of three bids received by the township.
“We’re encouraged that the roads will get done,” said Worley, who mentioned an “escalator clause” being discussed with the contractor. “I don’t think the economy will change much any time soon. It sounds like they’re going to be cooperative.”
The township intends to subsidize the work via a combination of American Rescue Plan dollars and liquid fuels funding, among other options. Overall, the township has a yearly budget of about $800,000.
