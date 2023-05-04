Adams County commissioners approved professional service fee agreements Wednesday for five attorneys to represent county children and youth services (CYS) employees who received subpoenas to testify before a grand jury.
Details of the subpoenas or the case they relate to have not been released.
The defense attorneys hired at a rate of $175 per hour include Kristin Rice, Susan Pickford, Paul Royer, Roberto Ugarte, and Thomas Gregory.
“These expenses will be paid out of the general fund,” Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said. “We do not have any insurance coverage for those defense counsel expenses.”
The purpose of the agreements “is to provide individual counsel” to the CYS staff called “to testify during grand jury proceedings” about “an investigation into possible violations of Pennsylvania criminal laws,” according to Mudd.
“They are experienced, competent, and enthusiastic to represent the county’s employees in the grand jury matter,” Mudd said of the attorneys selected.
The agreements, effective April 19, will end at the conclusion of the grand jury proceedings, Mudd said.
Ugarte of Mooney Law said he was interested in the case because he has not experienced a grand jury in the past.
“This is not something that comes about for attorneys in general and certainly in the area of what I do, which is general practice,” said Ugarte, who is based in the Reisterstown, Md., office but remains licensed in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
By taking the case, Ugarte said it will give him an opportunity to learn and help CYS in the process.
“I have worked with them on the opposite side in other court matters,” Ugarte said.
Grand jury proceedings “are used in more serious cases like murder, drug trafficking, and organized crime,” Ugarte said.
A grand jury includes “a panel of citizens summoned by the court to determine whether there’s enough evidence to justify charges being filed in a case,” said Ugarte.
Differing from a jury trial, Ugarte said the grand jury does not determine guilt or innocence.
The grand jury would decide whether criminal charges should be filed against individuals or an entity such as CYS, said Ugarte.
Ugarte pointed out the grand jury “process can be a slow one,” noting that it takes time and could be ongoing for a couple of months.
Six CYS employees were served subpoenas on April 11 to appear before an investigative grand jury in Harrisburg at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, according to Mudd.
However, the testimony was put on hold pending the county’s motions filed under seal and awaiting a response from the commonwealth, Mudd said.
Mudd is not sure how long the attorneys will be utilized since the records are still sealed.
No one will be called to testify until the judge rules on the motion, and it could result in the CYS staff members not having to provide testimony, Mudd said.
The county needed to hire five attorneys since each witness before a grand jury must be sequestered, said Mudd.
On April 11, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) served a warrant at the county’s CYS office around 10:45 a.m. at the human services building in Cumberland Township “for documents in the possession of the agency, including digital data files,” Mudd said.
Details on the search warrant or the documents being sought were not disclosed.
“The affidavits of probable cause underlying the investigation have been sealed pending further court order, so we do not have access to, or knowledge of, the underlying allegations prompting this investigation,” Mudd said previously, noting that PSP and Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett “are in possession of those facts.”
No county employees “have been named as criminal defendants in this investigation,” according to Mudd.
Adams County Children and Youth Services remains “open and operating as usual,” Mudd said.
Rice, Royer, and Gregory could not be reached Wednesday, while Pickford declined to comment on the case.
