A taxpayer, who is also a parent and teacher, says she was denied entry to the Gettysburg Area School District Board meeting Monday.
Calling it “a Sunshine Act issue” and “a First Amendment issue,” Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said, “a public meeting must be open to everyone interested in attending.”
Cristina Clark-Cuadrado, a Gettysburg Area Middle School teacher, said she tried to attend the school board meeting Monday, but was barred from entering by James O’Shea, the district’s director of safety and security.
“I am not sure if you are here to make a scene, but I was asked to stop you from coming in,” Clark-Cuadrado recalled O’Shea saying to her.
O’Shea claimed he was following a directive from Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Superintendent Jason Perrin, according to Clark-Cuadrado.
“That was so insulting because I had not caused a scene at any point,” Clark-Cuadrado said.
GASD officials declined to say why she was turned away from the public meeting.
GASD Solicitor Leigh Dalton also declined to comment on the encounter, claiming it is “a personnel matter.”
Clark-Cuadrado said she was not planning to speak at the meeting Monday.
At a school board meeting in March, Clark-Cuadrado spoke during the public comment period, requesting a copy of administrative regulations developed to implement Policy 249 relating to bullying and cyberbullying.
Policy 249 indicates the superintendent or designee will “develop administrative regulations to implement the policy,” according to Clark-Cuadrado.
Due to “procedures taken to handle a situation at the middle school,” Clark-Cuadrado said she asked for a copy of those regulations.
Clark-Cuadrado alleged Perrin and middle school Principal Nancy Herb conveyed “in writing that these administrative regulations do not exist.”
“It is of great concern that the superintendent is not following current board policy, especially a policy addressing bullying and cyberbullying, which is rampant in the school district,” Clark-Cuadrado said at the board meeting.
While Clark-Cuadrado was not removed from the March meeting, Melewsky indicated “removal from a public meeting is an extraordinary step that should only occur in rare circumstances such as threats of violence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.